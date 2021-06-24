Cancel
Author Correction: A therapeutic combination of two small molecule toxin inhibitors provides broad preclinical efficacy against viper snakebite

By Laura-Oana Albulescu, Chunfang Xie, Stuart Ainsworth, Jaffer Alsolaiss, Edouard Crittenden, Charlotte A. Dawson, Rowan Softley, Keirah E. Bartlett, Robert A. Harrison, Jeroen Kool, Nicholas R. Casewell
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19981-6, published online 15 December 2020. The original version of this articles contained an error in Fig. 4. The graphs in panel B report the neutralization of SVSP venom by decreasing concentrations of the inhibitor nafamostat, from 150 μm to 150 nm, but the lowest concentration on the X-axis was incorrectly reported as 150 μm. This error has now been corrected on the PDF and HTML version of the article.

www.nature.com
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Specification of oxytocinergic and vasopressinergic circuits in the developing mouse brain

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02110-4, published online 14 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author name María Pilar Madrigal, which was incorrectly given as María del Pilar Madrigal, leading to incorrect indexing. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Structural insights into phosphatidylethanolamine formation in bacterial membrane biogenesis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85195-5, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Funding section. The Funding section now reads:. “This work was supported by GIST Research Institute (GRI) grant funded by the GIST.”. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of...
Books & Literaturechemistryworld.com

The Story of CO: Big Ideas for a Small Molecule

The Story of CO2 explores not only the science behind climate change and global warming as well as how we can make better use of technology to help combat it, but also the political and social aspects surrounding these topics. The book reminds me of a textbook, which allows for easy navigation. But unlike so many textbooks, the well written prose perfectly complements the concepts discussed. Once I picked the book up, I just couldn’t put it down, which is not something I can say of any textbook.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Potential zoonotic pathogens hosted by endangered bonobos

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85849-4, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section, where,. “It seems that the sanctuary has not followed the international recommendations for reintroduction38.”. “In our study, the Lola Ya sanctuary followed the international recommendations for reintroduction38.”
SciencePhys.org

New combination of materials provides progress toward quantum computing

The future of quantum computing may depend on the further development and understanding of semiconductor materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs). These atomically thin materials develop unique and useful electrical, mechanical, and optical properties when they are manipulated by pressure, light, or temperature. In research published today in Nature...
CancerNature.com

Combination of chemotherapy with BRAF inhibitors results in effective eradication of malignant melanoma by preventing ATM-dependent DNA repair

Invasive malignant melanoma (MM) is an aggressive tumor with no curative therapy in advanced stages. Chemotherapy has not demonstrated its efficacy in MM and current treatment for tumors carrying the most frequent BRAFV600E mutation consists of BRAF inhibitors alone or in combination with MAPK pathway inhibitors. We previously found that BRAF inhibition prevents activation of the DNA-damage repair (DDR) pathway in colorectal cancer thus potentiating the effect of chemotherapy. We now show that different chemotherapy agents inflict DNA damage in MM cells, which is efficiently repaired, associated with activation of the ATM-dependent DDR machinery. Pharmacologic inhibition of BRAF impairs ATM and DDR activation in these cells, leading to sustained DNA damage. Combination treatments involving DNA-damaging agents and BRAF inhibitors increase tumor cell death in vitro and in vivo, and impede MM regrowth after treatment cessation. We propose to reconsider the use of chemotherapy in combination with BRAF inhibitors for MM treatment.
CancerNature.com

Clinical stage drugs targeting inhibitor of apoptosis proteins purge episomal Hepatitis B viral genome in preclinical models

A major unmet clinical need is a therapeutic capable of removing hepatitis B virus (HBV) genome from the liver of infected individuals to reduce their risk of developing liver cancer. A strategy to deliver such a therapy could utilize the ability to target and promote apoptosis of infected hepatocytes. Presently there is no clinically relevant strategy that has been shown to effectively remove persistent episomal covalently closed circular HBV DNA (cccDNA) from the nucleus of hepatocytes. We used linearized single genome length HBV DNA of various genotypes to establish a cccDNA-like reservoir in immunocompetent mice and showed that clinical-stage orally administered drugs that antagonize the function of cellular inhibitor of apoptosis proteins can eliminate HBV replication and episomal HBV genome in the liver. Primary human liver organoid models were used to confirm the clinical relevance of these results. This study underscores a clinically tenable strategy for the potential elimination of chronic HBV reservoirs in patients.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers screen dual main protease-cathepsin L inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2

The main protease of SARS-CoV-2 (MPRO) is essential to viral replication, being highly conserved from SARS-CoV-1 through to SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. It has therefore been widely explored as a drug target throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain host proteases are also involved in priming the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein for viral packaging and assisting in cell entry, including transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2), furin, and cathepsin L, and inhibitors to these proteins have shown some efficacy in preventing and fighting SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Cocrystal Pharma's Preclinical Protease Inhibitor Effective Against Original, Two Variant COVID-19 Strains

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) has announced laboratory-based results for its lead preclinical SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, CDI-45205. A third-party laboratory contracted by Cocrystal conducted in vitro studies evaluating the antiviral activity of CDI-45205 and its analogs in VeroE6-eGFP cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan strain), the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7), and the South African variant (B.1.351).
CancerNature.com

Combination of I-trastuzumab and lanatoside C enhanced therapeutic efficacy in HER2 positive tumor model

Lanatoside C has a promising anti-tumor activity and is a potential candidate for radiosensitizers. In this study, we have investigated the therapeutic efficacy of the combination of 131I-trastuzumab and lanatoside C for inhibition of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive tumor progression in NCI-N87 xenograft model. The combination treatment (131I-trastuzumab and lanatoside C) showed highest cytotoxicity when compared to non-treated control or trastuzumab alone or 131I alone or 131I-trastuzumab alone in vitro. Biodistribution studies using 131I-trastuzumab or combination of 131I-trastuzumab and lanatoside C showed tumor uptake in BALB/c nude mice bearing HER2 positive NCI-N87 tumor xenograft model. The higher tumor uptake was observed in 131I-trastuzumab (19.40 ± 0.04% ID/g) than in the combination of 131I-trastuzumab and lanatoside C (14.02 ± 0.02% ID/g) at 24 h post-injection. Most importantly, an antitumor effect was observed in mice that received the combination of 131I-trastuzumab and lanatoside C (p = 0.009) when compared to control. In addition, mice received lanatoside C alone (p = 0.085) or 131I-trastuzumab alone (p = 0.160) did not significantly inhibit tumor progression compared with control. Taken together, our data suggest that combination of 131I-trastuzumab and lanatoside C might be a potential synergistic treatment for radioimmunotherapy to control the HER2 positive tumor.
ScienceNature.com

Small-molecule inhibitors targeting Polycomb repressive complex 1 RING domain

Polycomb repressive complex 1 (PRC1) is an essential chromatin-modifying complex that monoubiquitinates histone H2A and is involved in maintaining the repressed chromatin state. Emerging evidence suggests PRC1 activity in various cancers, rationalizing the need for small-molecule inhibitors with well-defined mechanisms of action. Here, we describe the development of compounds that directly bind to RING1B–BMI1, the heterodimeric complex constituting the E3 ligase activity of PRC1. These compounds block the association of RING1B–BMI1 with chromatin and inhibit H2A ubiquitination. Structural studies demonstrate that these inhibitors bind to RING1B by inducing the formation of a hydrophobic pocket in the RING domain. Our PRC1 inhibitor, RB-3, decreases the global level of H2A ubiquitination and induces differentiation in leukemia cell lines and primary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) samples. In summary, we demonstrate that targeting the PRC1 RING domain with small molecules is feasible, and RB-3 represents a valuable chemical tool to study PRC1 biology.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of the extended efficacy of the Dengvaxia vaccine against symptomatic and subclinical dengue infection

More than half of the world’s population lives in areas at risk for dengue virus infection. A vaccine will be pivotal to controlling spread, however, the only licensed vaccine, Dengvaxia, has been shown to increase the risk of severe disease in a subset of individuals. Vaccine efforts are hampered by a poor understanding of antibody responses, including those generated by vaccines, and whether antibody titers can be used as a marker of protection from infection or disease. Here we present the results of an ancillary study to a phase III vaccine study (n = 611). All participants received three doses of either Dengvaxia or placebo and were followed for 6 years. We performed neutralization tests on annual samples and during confirmed dengue episodes (n = 16,508 total measurements). We use mathematical models to reconstruct long-term antibody responses to vaccination and natural infection, and to identify subclinical infections. There were 87 symptomatic infections reported, and we estimated that there were a further 351 subclinical infections. Cumulative vaccine efficacy was positive for both subclinical and symptomatic infection, although the protective effect of the vaccine was concentrated in the first 3 years following vaccination. Among individuals with the same antibody titer, we found no difference between the risk of subsequent infection or disease between placebo and vaccine recipients, suggesting that antibody titers are a good predictor of both protection and disease risk.
IndustryNature.com

Author Correction: Assessing the effect of wind farms in fauna with a mathematical model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71758-5, published online 08 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 2’s legend, where the copyright for the image was not acknowledged. Consequently, Figure 2’s legend,. “Relationships of variables affecting species mortality. It is necessary to consider the possible relationships...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02212-z, published online 3 June 2021. In the original version of the Article, the title was incorrectly stated as “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable tropic level information for marine mammals.” This has now been corrected to “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals” in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Nanoscale bubble domains with polar topologies in bulk ferroelectrics

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23863-w; published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article misspelled the following number in the Acknowledgements: ‘52032007’, which incorrectly read ‘52032007, 52032007‘. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Two-component anomalous Hall effect in a magnetically doped topological insulator

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-03684-0, Published Online 29 March 2018. The original version of this Article omitted the following sentence from the Acknowledgements: “J.T. acknowledges support from the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of Chinese Academy of Sciences”. This sentence has now been appended at the end of Acknowledgements in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceNature.com

c-Met enforces proinflammatory and migratory features of human activated CD4 T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.