The death of a young bride, the parentless pastor, a murdered husband cut down in his prime—all are stories that come to light with just 3 original documents. This presentation encourages researching beyond just one record; haunting stories from these records demonstrate that further information and breaking down brick walls can be successful when we just keep looking for more information in other sources. Find out more when Patti Gillespie presents this program on June 21st at 6:00 p.m. at Weatherford Public Library. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing and reservations can be made via Eventbrite.com beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4th. Please contact Melissa at msmith@weatherfordtx.gov if you have any questions.