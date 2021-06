Information has been released regarding a serious motor vehicle accident that happened on State Route 318 in the town of Junius Wednesday night. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports 20-year old Shyquest Powell, of Syracuse, was allegedly driving a Mercedes Benz in a reckless manner when she rear-ended a car driven by 66-year old Brett Rising of Junius. The impact sent Rising’s car off the southside of the road before rolling over several times and coming to rest along a utility pole. Rising was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. Powell’s car came to rest in the middle of the road and she and a 17-year old female passenger attempted to flee the scene on foot. The two girls were picked up by a passing motorist and were seen loading a large number of clothes from their car into the other vehicle. That car was subsequently pulled over on State Route 5 in Seneca Falls with Powell and the 17 yr old being taken into custody without incident. Rising was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital and is listed in unsatisfactory condition.