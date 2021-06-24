Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: June 24-30
This week's new releases feature the year's biggest summer movie so far: "F9," the latest entry in the blockbuster "Fast & Furious" franchise. Also particularly noteworthy for Floridians is "Zola," the newest film set and shot in the Sunshine State from studio A24. While both of these movies will debut in theaters, there are also options for those watching from home, including horror movie "False Positive" on Hulu, along with Liam Neeson thriller "The Ice Road" and animated revisionist history "America: The Motion Picture" on Netflix. Here are this week's highlights (dates/venues subject to change.)www.heraldtribune.com