Ranking Patriots positional groups from best to worst

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson had no problem being candid about what drove his decision to trade for wide receiver Julio Jones. Like a lot of teams around the NFL, his squad had an opportunity to improve its fortunes -- and it simply was too logical for Tennessee to pass up. The Titans had lost both wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency. The last thing they wanted was to kid themselves about competing in a stacked AFC without as many weapons as they could muster.