Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking Patriots positional groups from best to worst

By Ryan Hannable
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 6 days ago

The New England Patriots have a strong roster from top to bottom, which made it difficult to rank the 2021 position groups from best to worst.

www.audacy.com
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
968
Followers
3K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Free Agents#American Football#Pro Bowler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Cowher Thinks Packers Made 1 Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers‘ selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft isn’t the only reason why Aaron Rodgers is upset with the team, but it’s definitely a major one. Now, more than one year later, and Rodgers and the Packers are involved in a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Bill Belichick ends Cam Newton injury saga on Monday

The New England Patriots were on the receiving end of some troubling news when quarterback Cam Newton left practice on June 4 with a hand injury after reportedly smacking it against a teammate’s helmet while following through on a throw. At the time of the injury, there was speculation that...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Newton already has nickname for Mac Jones

Cam Newton may find himself competing for a starting job with Mac Jones at some point, but the former NFL MVP is not letting that stop him from establishing a friendly relationship with his new teammate. Newton is known for coming up with nicknames for teammates and coaches, and he...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLprosportsextra.com

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dies!

Tragedy has struck the NFL on multiple occasions in 2021. Just last week, former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel passed away. Now unfortunately, the New Orleans Saints are the one who have received some very bad news. It was announced last last month that the second ever head...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Baltimore Ravens Cut Wide Receiver In Surprise Move!

This has not been a good week for wide receivers in the NFL. There have been several cuts across the league and one of the most recent cuts came from the Baltimore Ravens. It was announced earlier this week that the Ravens cut undrafted wide receiver Donte Sylencieux out of Graceland College. Apparently Sylencieux went to high school with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NFLNBC Sports

Shaquill Griffin: It’s “insane” to see what Trevor Lawrence is doing already

Trevor Lawrence isn’t doing everything in the Jaguars’ offseason work this week. But the rookie quarterback apparently has done enough to convince his teammates he’s the real deal. Lawrence experienced left hamstring tightness last week, so the Jaguars are limiting his work. “If we had to go, we could’ve,” Jaguars...
NFLitsgame7.com

Brett Favre Gets Brutally Honest About Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Aaron Rodgers opted to sit out Green Bay Packers minicamp after demanding to be traded prior to the NFL Draft. By all accounts, he is willing to sacrifice millions in fines for holding out. Rodgers’ teammates have come out recently and admitted that he is petty enough to stick to...
NFLUSA Today

Ranking the NFC East: Who has the top wide receivers in the division?

The NFC East was busy adding big-time playmakers this offseason. Washington needed help at receiver and added a top free agent in Curtis Samuel and deep threat Dyami Brown in the NFL draft. The New York Giants had a similar model, signing Kenny Golladay in free agency and selecting speedy...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

3 reasons why Bears DB thinks Justin Fields will be great

All throughout the draft, OTAs and mandatory minicamp we’ve heard about a laundry list of reasons why Justin Fields could be an elite quarterback in the league whenever it’s his time to take over starting duties for the Bears. He’s got a great deep ball, he’s a quick learner, he has the work ethic and drive to be a star, and of course, he’s supremely confident in his abilities.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2 reasons the Cleveland Browns can win the Super Bowl this year

Cleveland’s tortured sports history says the Browns can’t be Super Bowl contenders, but this year’s roster has the talent to win it all. Long-suffering Browns fans understand that preseason hope is something that can turn into serious pain when the regular season begins. Even so, it’s fair to say that Cleveland has a chance to emerge as a dark horse Super Bowl contender in 2021. They aren’t walking into the regular season as title favorites, but dismissing their chances to make a deep postseason run would be folly.
NFLNFL

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson had no problem being candid about what drove his decision to trade for wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿. Like a lot of teams around the NFL, his squad had an opportunity to improve its fortunes -- and it simply was too logical for Tennessee to pass up. The Titans had lost both wide receiver ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and tight end ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ in free agency. The last thing they wanted was to kid themselves about competing in a stacked AFC without as many weapons as they could muster.
NFLBleacher Report

Top Potential Landing Spots for Former Pro Bowl OG David DeCastro After Release

It isn't often a player of David DeCastro's caliber hits free agency before training camp. But the Pittsburgh Steelers released the two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler on Thursday, opting to replace him with free agent Trai Turner. The move saved cap space for the team and came while the 31-year-old veteran deals with an ankle issue.
NFL247Sports

Cam Newton reveals feelings about Patriots drafting Mac Jones

The New England Patriots quarterback situation boils down to Cam Newton being the incumbent starter and former Alabama star and current rookie Mac Jones waiting in the wings. Newton wasn’t a guarantee to come back in 2021 with New England, but the team re-signed him and he is in line to start once again on what looks like a better Patriots team.