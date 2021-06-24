Ranking Patriots positional groups from best to worst

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson had no problem being candid about what drove his decision to trade for wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿. Like a lot of teams around the NFL, his squad had an opportunity to improve its fortunes -- and it simply was too logical for Tennessee to pass up. The Titans had lost both wide receiver ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and tight end ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ in free agency. The last thing they wanted was to kid themselves about competing in a stacked AFC without as many weapons as they could muster.