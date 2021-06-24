Education achievers
Topsfield resident Andrew James Mulholland recently graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. Boxford residents Christian Bovest, Terrence Bovest, Rachael Duval, Sara Quay, Zoe Shibel and Cameron Walter, Middleton residents Teresa Basile, Zachary D'Orlando, Julia Hurton, Alexander Karras, Kiley Lombardi, Olivia Mortellite, Macey Powell and David Shapiro, and Topsfield residents Ashley Delucia and Daria Howard recently graduated from Endicott College in Beverly.www.wickedlocal.com