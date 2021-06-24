Gold Springs Resource Announces New President and CEO

PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF), through its wholly owned subsidiary New Deli Hillcrest LLC, has acquired assets of LIV Marketplace LLC; the acquisition was completed for a total price of $3,246,938.73, and included $450,000 in cash as well as 3,777,778 common shares issued at a deemed price of $0.55 per common share in the authorized share structure of the company as well as the assumption of $1 million in debt owed by LIV Marketplace to the company along with $96,938.73 in inventory. LIV Marketplace is the exclusive online fulfillment partner and retail distributor of PlantX products for the United States; in addition, the company oversees the building and operation of PlantX’s 4,515-square-foot, brick-and-mortar retail store in San Diego, California. The announcement noted that the San Diego location will be rebranded as New Deli by PlantX. “Completing another acquisition is beyond encouraging and supports our vision for expansion as leaders in the plant-based space,” said PlantX CEO Julia Frank in the press release. “The PlantX brick-and-mortar operations represent a crucial component of our business strategy and this transaction demonstrates our commitment to execute this strategy effectively.”