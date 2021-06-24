Cancel
Gold Springs Resource Announces New President and CEO

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Antonio Canton as President and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Matias Herrero, who will step down effective June 30, 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Industrial packaging products manufacturer Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF) has announced that Pete Watson will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2022. The Board of Directors has elected Ole Rosgaard to succeed Watson as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2022. Rosgaard joined Greif in...