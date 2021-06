A tenth victim has been found in the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo building, authorities have confirmed.Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the discovery as search and rescue teams continued their efforts to find any survivors, five days after the shocking collapse.“This morning we did recover another body, that brings the count to ten,” she said at a Monday morning press conference.Officials say that they have now accounted for 135 residents of the Champlain Towers South building, and that there are still 151 people unaccounted for.“These numbers are very fluid and they will change,” admitted Ms Levine...