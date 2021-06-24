MaxLinear (MXL) Gets New $350M Loan Facility an $100M Revolving Credit Line

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.