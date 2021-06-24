Cancel
MaxLinear (MXL) Gets New $350M Loan Facility an $100M Revolving Credit Line

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it has entered into a new $350 million seven-year senior secured term B loan facility, the proceeds of which will be used to repay and terminate MaxLinear's existing credit facilities, pay fees and expenses, and provide additional working capital for MaxLinear. MaxLinear also entered into a new $100 million five-year senior secured revolving credit facility which was undrawn at the time of close.

www.streetinsider.com
