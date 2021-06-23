Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

LIVE MARKETS-Housing turns on the A/C as the rest of the economy heats up

Life Style Extra
 10 days ago

* Energy leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; utilities weak. June 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. HOUSING TURNS ON THE A/C AS THE REST OF THE ECONOMY HEATS UP.

www.lse.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Reuters#Saar#The Commerce Department#Pantheon Macroeconomics#Bma#Oxford Economics#Ihs Markit#Pmi#Oe#Dow#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick...
StocksLife Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on. Friday on a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that. signaled the world's largest economy ended the second quarter. with strong growth momentum, while U.S. bond prices fell on. investor worries over the Federal Reserve's response. Data showed U.S. job...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Jobs report sends S&P 500 to seventh straight day of gains

* Tech leads S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Gold edges up; bitcoin, dollar slip, crude little changed. July 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. JOBS REPORT SENDS S&P...
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Declines As Fed Tightening Prospects Recede After U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as an unexpected rise in the nation’s jobless rate for June reduced hopes for an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000...
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks end at records after June payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Wall Street sifted through the nation's June employment report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 152.82 points, or 0.44 percent, to 34,786.35. The S&P 500 rose 32.40 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,352.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 116.95 points, or 0.81 percent, to 14,639.33. All the three major averages were at their highest closing levels ever.
Real Estategreenbuildermedia.com

Seller’s Market Pushes Buyers Toward Tiny House Living

A new survey shows that low inventory and high housing prices push more buyers to consider a home with a micro footprint. Tiny homes and small space are becoming the right size for first-time home buyers’ pocketbooks. A survey by financial exchange services company IPX1031 reveals that 86 percent of buyers would consider a miniature dwelling—in this case, 400 square feet or smaller—for a first home, as would 56 percent of all home buyers. Seventy-two percent of home buyers say they would purchase a tiny home as an investment property.
Businesswtvbam.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
Economynews8000.com

US economy adds 850,000 jobs in June as hiring rebounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department was...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks higher to kick off Q3 with payrolls on deck

* Energy tops S&P sector gainers; staples sole decliner. July 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS HIGHER TO KICK OFF Q3 WITH PAYROLLS ON DECK (1605. EDT/2005 GMT) Major...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow. ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve. will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Dollar 3Q Forecast: Fed's Efforts to Temper Volatility Could Trip Up Greenback

The US Dollar had everything aligned to its favor through the first half of 2021 and yet the currency struggled to gain serious traction. Some may say that the benchmark currency was merely playing out the role of an unwanted safe haven as the capital markets continued their post-pandemic climb, but I don’t believe that to be necessarily the case. The same appetite for return in this speculative environment finds the Greenback in good position to draw capital to trend leaders like the S&P 500 pushing a record high or local yields bolstered by a rising 10-year Treasury as its baseline. The struggle arose from the Federal Reserve’s diligent effort to undermine surprise.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TREASURIES-Yields rise ahead of June jobs report

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields crept a. little higher on Thursday as the market awaited the government's. June employment report for clues on how it might influence. Federal Reserve monetary policy. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.1 basis. points at 1.4747%. On Wednesday, it tumbled...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall After June Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 5.9%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the June jobs report that showed a slight increase in unemployment rate. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis point to 1.42% touching its lowest level since June 21. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped 5 basis points to 2.04%. Yields move inversely to prices.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)