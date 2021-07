Ten candidates are vying for three allied member at-large seats on the Global Business Travel Association's board of directors. The race, which also includes elections for a new president and vice president as well as three direct member seats (two regional and one at-large), will be the most consequential in at least a decade in terms of reshaping the composition of the board. Coming off a tough year for the association, which on top of Covid-19 industry devastation included loss of revenue opportunities from a cancelled convention, staff layoffs and a leadership crisis, the association is looking to the future as a fresh start. The candidates have positioned themselves as changemakers who will represent the full GBTA membership, bring their unique experience-sets to the table and roll up their sleeves to do what they've characterized as the hard work ahead to transform an organization they believe in.