Fast and Furious star Sung Kang suggested fans start a campaign for Gal Gadot’s return to the series. Sung Kang’s Han became a fan-favorite amongst fans of the Fast and Furious series when he made his debut in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The character would seemingly get killed off in that film, but would make his subsequent return in the following three films as an integral member of Dom Toretto’s team. Following a social media campaign from fans calling for #JusticeForHan, Sung Kang made his surprise return to the cast of F9: The Fast Saga.