Philmore Greene Pays Homage To Chicago With “All That I Know”
Chicago has always been a mainstay in Hip-Hop and American pop culture. Whether it be Lupe Fiasco in the booth, Dwyane Wade on the court or Janet Hubert on the screen, the Windy City has always been a part of the conversation. Paying homage to the influential city, Chicago artist Philmore Greene has tapped in with Rashid Hadee to deliver the “All That I Know” video. Together, the artist and producer duo brings together a number of different clips from films and documentaries about the tougher realities of life in the city that are often left out of Hollywood productions.defpen.com