Philmore Greene Pays Homage To Chicago With "All That I Know"

By Ryan Shepard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago has always been a mainstay in Hip-Hop and American pop culture. Whether it be Lupe Fiasco in the booth, Dwyane Wade on the court or Janet Hubert on the screen, the Windy City has always been a part of the conversation. Paying homage to the influential city, Chicago artist Philmore Greene has tapped in with Rashid Hadee to deliver the “All That I Know” video. Together, the artist and producer duo brings together a number of different clips from films and documentaries about the tougher realities of life in the city that are often left out of Hollywood productions.

New York City, NY
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, & more.

