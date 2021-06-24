Philmore Greene Pays Homage To Chicago With “All That I Know”

If there’s an artist whose life dramatically changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s California native BLXST. In 2019, the Los Angeles artist found success with songs like “Hurt” and “Savage” featuring Bion Rideaux. However, things went to another level as he geared up for the release of his latest project, No Love Lost. With records like “Gang Slide” and “Overrated,” he quickly went from being a West Coast favorite to an artist whose music could be found across the country. Shortly thereafter, he released the deluxe version of his EP, No Love Lost, with features from Dom Kennedy and Ty Dolla $ign. Unfortunately, much of his rise to fame came at a time when he couldn’t perform. Thankfully, that’s going to change in the coming months.