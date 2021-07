Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares slipped lower Friday after one of its cargo planes executed an emergency landing in the Pacific ocean off the coast of Hawaii. CNBC first reported Friday that the 737-200 cargo plane, operating as Transair, experienced engine trouble shortly after its takeoff in Honolulu, and was forced to turn around before executing an emergency landing procedure near the Hawaiian coast. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash, noting that the two pilots had been rescued.