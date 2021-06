The Atlanta Braves won one of three games with the Miami Marlins over the weekend. The Braves lost Game 1 on Friday, June 11, by a score of 4-3 and lost Game 2 on Saturday, June 12, by a score of 4-2, but won Game 3 on Sunday, June 13, by a score of 6-4. The Braves are now 30-33 on the season. The Braves are off on Monday, June 14, before hosting the Boston Red Sox for a two-game series with the first pitch of Game 1 on Tuesday, June 15, scheduled for 7:20pm.