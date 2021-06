Samsung will unveil two new foldable phones in August, but Galaxy phone fans who keep tabs on Samsung rumors will not be surprised at the company’s next major Unpacked press event. We’ve been seeing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors for months that have told us everything there is to know about the new foldable handsets. Every new leak seemed to reinforce the previous ones, as various sources delivered the same details about the new Fold and Flip designs, features, prices, and release dates. Then came a big leak that showed us purported press materials for the Fold...