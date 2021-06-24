Cancel
White Sox Edge Pirates 4-3

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 yesterday afternoon at PNC Park. Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Pittsburgh answered in the bottom of the third when Adam Frazier had an RBI grounder and Ke’Bryan Hayes singled home a run that made it 2-all. Yasmani...

wesb.com
