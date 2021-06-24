The 2021 Sturgis Journal Softball Dream Team

View more in
Marshfield, WI|onfocus.news
Marshfield Softball Voted OnFocus Team of the Week
Marshfield (OnFocus) – A spirited battle for the latest top team saw Marshfield Softball edge Marathon Softball to take the title of OnFocus Team of the Week, June 13 – June 19. Voters in central Wisconsin came out in big numbers, casting 1,759 votes!. Marshfield Softball collected 635 votes, with...
Florence, SC|SCNow
FMU softball adds Kurent to team
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of junior college right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent of Auburndale, Fla., to the Patriot roster She will enroll at FMU this fall. Kurent played the last two seasons at Indian River State College. This past spring, she...
Yankton, SD|Yankton Daily Press
Softball: Yankton Teams Compete In Lowell Rang Tourn.
MITCHELL — A number of area teams competed in the Lowell Rang youth softball tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Mitchell. Yankton will play host to its annual YGSA Invitational, beginning on Friday. Impact Softball 9, Fury Black 8. A run in the top of the sixth for Impact was...
Lagrange, GA|LaGrange Daily News
New-look LHS softball team getting ready
When the LaGrange High softball team was going through summer workouts a year ago, there weren’t many decisions to be made concerning the lineup. It was a veteran team that included six seniors, most of whom had been starting since the first game of their freshman seasons. It’s a different...
San Bernardino, CA|cccaasports.org
3CFCA announces 2021 All-State Softball Teams
SAN BERNARDINO - The 2021 CCCAA softball season was one that will go down as one of the most unique ever. Players faced challenges off the field that were just as trying as the ones they faced on the diamond. But the players from schools that opted in to the condensed 2021 season still performed at the level expected from softball players at their level.
Perry, IA|theperrynews.com
Perry youth softball teams host weekend tourney
The Perry 10U softball team placed second Sunday at the Bailey/Graves Tournament at Pattee Park. Both the Perry Welch and Perry Carlson 8U teams were in action as well, placing third and fourth, respectively, with Welch besting Carlson by one run along the way. Ames won the 10U crown, with...
Purdy, MO|Monett Times
Purdy softball a finalist for Team of the Year
Schallert in running for softball Player of the Year at Sports Commission Awards. The Purdy softball team has been named a finalist for Girls Team of the Year, and Lady Eagles pitcher Lauren Schallert is up for softball Player of the Year at the upcoming Sports Commission Awards in Springfield, sponsored by Elliott Lodging and presented by Blevins Asphalt.
Hale, MI|iosconews.com
Hale softball team tamed by Coleman in regional semis
HALE – The Hale softball team was making its first ever trip to the regional tournament on Saturday. Its opponent, Coleman, was making its sixth strip to regionals. Experience paid off for the Lady Comets as they handed the Lady Eagles a 15-0 three-inning season ending loss in the Division 4 regional semifinal contest held at Beal City.
Boyden, IA|kiwaradio.com
Orab Softball Team Posts Win At Boyden Wednesday
Boyden, Iowa — The Sheldon softball team broke open a close game with a 10 run 6th inning as they downed Boyden Hull Rock Valley 12-1 at Boyden Wednesday night. The Orabs held a 2-1 lead going into the inning. Sheldon scored first with a run in the second inning. Maliah Kleinhesselink singled to left and later scored on an errant throw into center field on a steal attempt.
Waukon, IA|Cresco Times
Crestwood softball team sweeps Waukon
CRESCO - The Crestwood softball team posted just enough offense to sweep a home doubleheader against Waukon on June 14. The Cadets won game one, 2-1; and came out on top, 3-2, in game two. Complete statistics will be in the June 23 issue of the Times Plain Dealer.
Salem, IL|southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Put Three On All-Cahokia Softball Team
The Cahokia Conference has released their All-Conference Softball Team. The Salem Lady Wildcats were honored with 3 on the team. Avery Bass hit .308 with 12 hits and 7 runs in league games this year. Olivia Paulson hit .290 with 9 hits, 7 runs, 3 RBI and 3 home runs. Delaney Kell Hit .290 with 2 home runs and in the circle she faced 310 batters and struck out 131 of them. Opponents hit .144 against her as she had a 2.06 ERA with a 9-3 record in the Conference.
Eagle Grove, IA|Messenger
Gael softball team keeps ball rolling
The St. Edmond softball team continued their hot run here Thursday night, capping a perfect week with a 13-3, six-inning victory over Eagle Grove at Rogers Park. Kacey Kruthoff hit a solo home run, Lauren Gibb was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, and Ella Vratny recorded six strikeouts to lead the Gaels (13-4 overall), who picked up wins over Humboldt and Iowa Falls-Alden since Monday.
Evart, MI|bigrapidsnews.com
Evart softball team falls in regional semifinal
EVART - A remarkable season has ended for Evart's softball team in a dramatic but disappointing way. The Wildcats lost to Traverse City St. Francis 9-8 in the regional semifinals at Manton on Saturday. Ally Theunick had two singles and scored three runs. Skylar Baumgardner had two doubles, a single...
Ida County, IA|Ida County Courier
OABCIG softball team looks for first win
OABCIG’s softball team saw its season record drop to 0-11 overall and 0-9 after a series of setbacks last week. Kingsley-Pierson defeated the Falcons in a six-inning game in Battle Creek June 4. The Panthers scored two or more runs in each inning. K-P had a 17 to four hitting...
Page County, VA|News-Virginian
Buffalo Gap softball team upsets Page County
SHENANDOAH — Kate Alger pitched a complete-game shutout that featured 131 pitches, giving up three hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts as second-seeded Buffalo Gap pulled off a 2-0 upset of top-seeded Page County in the Region 2B championship game in front of a packed house at Alan Knight Field in Shenandoah on Thursday.
Sports|raccoonvalleyradio.com
WCV Softball Makes Team History After Win
The WCV softball team made history Monday night. The Wildcats went up against Panorama in a match up of two 6-9 squads. Both teams seemed evenly matched. Panorama took an early 1-0 after the 1st inning. WCV responded by scoring a run of their own tying the game 1-1. Both...
Dulles, VA|Loudoun Times.com
Dulles District softball tournament team selections
The 2021 Dulles District softball all-tournament team includes player selections from Tuscarora, Loudoun County, Independence, Dominion, Park View, Loudoun Valley, Heritage, Broad Run and Lightridge high schools. Dulles District softball all-tournament team. Lindsey Mullen (So.) Tuscarora. Katie Scheivert (Jr.) Tuscarora. Anna Jacobson (Sr.) Tuscarora. Bri Manni (Sr.) Loudoun County. Lauren...
Everett, MA|everettindependent.com
EHS Softball Team Blasts English, 12-2
The Everett High softball team put it all together in a 12-2 win over Lynn English last Thursday. Celeste Fuccillo pitched all seven innings, allowing just three hits, while fanning 15 enemy hitters and walking only two. The Lady Crimson Tide took control of the contest in the opening inning,...
Sports|newjerseyhills.com
Mount softball team loses in state sectional final
CALDWELL – The Mount St. Dominic Academy softball team finished the season with a 28-4 record and advanced to the championship game of the state sectional tournament. The Lions were the top seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A tournament. They lost to second-seeded Immaculate Heart Academy, 4-3, in the championship game Monday, June 14.
Sports|goldcountrymedia.com
Future bright for Vista softball team
Julie Lazar’s first season as head varsity softball coach at Vista del Lago far exceeded expectations. First and foremost, the 12 girls she brought together on the varsity team all genuinely liked each other; always an important part of a strong team, but not easily achieved. Secondly, the girls had talent and worked hard, which led to an 18-3 record, including a 10-0 mark in the Capital Athletic League and a league championship.