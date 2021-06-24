Hospitality job fair at Municipal Arena Thursday

About 50 employers in the restaurant and hospitality industries will participate in a job fair Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Municipal Arena, 301 West 13th Street. It is free for anyone to attend. Restaurants, hotels, casinos and museums will be among the participants.

“It’s been a difficult year and everyone is in transition," Bill Teel, Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association executive director, said. "Part of gearing back up is companies now need employees they didn’t need six or eight months ago."

Teel said restaurants and hotels all over town have job openings for cooks, servers, front desk, maintenance, management and more.

The Bar West Plaza is one restaurant looking for new employees. Server Dreyah Cushman said it’s been hard to find new employees since changes in COVID-19 restrictions mostly allowed restaurants to re-open at pre-pandemic capacities.

“We’re having a lot of people who come and apply, but then they don’t show back up, which is very sad,” Cushman said. “Other times, we have people come in, they do the interview and then they straight up tell us they’re only here to meet the requirement [to qualify] for the unemployment [benefits].

"So that kind of hurts us a little bit, and we’re like, ‘OK, you kind of wasted our time.’ We could have had real applicants come in to take that spot for interviewing, and we had to waste that time. So there is just a mixture of things that are going on.”

People looking for jobs should bring several copies of their resumé to the job fair.

Teel said Heart to Heart International will be on site throughout the entire event offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.

