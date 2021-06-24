2021 Travelers Championship picks, odds, field grade, predictions, best bets at TPC River Highlands

As he recovers from his February car crash, Tiger Woods won't be part of the 2021 U.S. Open field or the 2021 U.S. Open broadcast. NBC reached out to the 15-time major winner to contribute to the network's coverage, but Woods declined the opportunity. It would have made for compelling television, not just because fans would have gotten a first-hand account of how Woods is recovering, but also because the tournament returns to the scene of one of his greatest moments. Woods' iconic 2008 playoff win at Torrey Pines is a part of golf lore as the 2021 U.S. Open revisits the San Diego course.