Ansley Burns wants to be the next American Idol, Caleb Kennedy opens up about the show
In recent years, the Upstate has watched local teens appear on several different national reality television shows. Most recently, Dorman High School student Caleb Kennedy advanced to the Top 5 on "American Idol" before leaving the show. The 16-year-old country singer began his Idol journey in October 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite on the ABC talent show with his gravelly voice and deep, thought-provoking original songs.www.goupstate.com