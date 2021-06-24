Cancel
Subtypes, resistance and virulence platforms in extended-drug resistant Acinetobacter baumannii Romanian isolates

By Irina Gheorghe, Ilda Czobor Barbu, Marius Surleac, Ionela Sârbu, Laura Ioana Popa, Simona Paraschiv, Yu Feng, Veronica Lazăr, Mariana Carmen Chifiriuc, Dan Oţelea, Zong Zhiyong
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcinetobacter baumannii has emerged worldwide as a dominant pathogen in a broad range of severe infections, raising an acute need for efficient antibacterials. This is the first report on the resistome and virulome of 33 extended drug-resistant and carbapenem-resistant A. baumannii (XDR CRAB) strains isolated from hospitalized and ambulatory patients in Bucharest, Romania. A total of 33 isolates were collected and analyzed using phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility and conjugation assays, PCR, whole-genome sequencing (WGS), pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) and MultiLocus Sequence Typing (MLST). All isolates were extensively drug-resistant (XDR), being susceptible only to colistin. The carbapenem resistance was attributed by PCR mainly to blaOXA-24 and blaOXA-23 genes. PFGE followed by MLST analysis demonstrated the presence of nine pulsotypes and six sequence types. WGS of seven XDR CRAB isolates from healthcare-associated infections demonstrated the high diversity of resistance genes repertoire, as well as of mobile genetic elements, carrying ARGs for aminoglycosides, sulphonamides and macrolides. Our data will facilitate the understanding of resistance, virulence and transmission features of XDR AB isolates from Romanian patients and might be able to contribute to the implementation of appropriate infection control measures and to develop new molecules with innovative mechanisms of action, able to fight effectively against these bugs, for limiting the spread and decreasing the infection rate and mortality.

