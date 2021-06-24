Cancel
Science

A link between pH homeostasis and colistin resistance in bacteria

By Pradip R. Panta, William T. Doerrler
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColistin resistance is complex and multifactorial. DbcA is an inner membrane protein belonging to the DedA superfamily required for maintaining extreme colistin resistance of Burkholderia thailandensis. The molecular mechanisms behind this remain unclear. Here, we report that ∆dbcA displays alkaline pH/bicarbonate sensitivity and propose a role of DbcA in extreme colistin resistance of B. thailandensis by maintaining cytoplasmic pH homeostasis. We found that alkaline pH or presence of sodium bicarbonate displays a synergistic effect with colistin against not only extremely colistin resistant species like B. thailandensis and Serratia marcescens, but also a majority of Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria tested, suggesting a link between cytoplasmic pH homeostasis and colistin resistance across species. We found that lowering the level of oxygen in the growth media or supplementation of fermentable sugars such as glucose not only alleviated alkaline pH stress, but also increased colistin resistance in most bacteria tested, likely by avoiding cytoplasmic alkalinization. Our observations suggest a previously unreported link between pH, oxygen, and colistin resistance. We propose that maintaining optimal cytoplasmic pH is required for colistin resistance in a majority of bacterial species, consistent with the emerging link between cytoplasmic pH homeostasis and antibiotic resistance.

www.nature.com
WildlifeEurekAlert

Dutch study finds antibiotic-resistant bacteria common in veterinary staff

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. **Note this is a special early release from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2021). Please credit the conference if you use this story**. New research being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases...
ScienceNature.com

Validating the CHARMM36m protein force field with LJ-PME reveals altered hydrogen bonding dynamics under elevated pressures

The pressure-temperature phase diagram is important to our understanding of the physics of biomolecules. Compared to studies on temperature effects, studies of the pressure dependence of protein dynamic are rather limited. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations with fine-tuned force fields (FFs) offer a powerful tool to explore the influence of thermodynamic conditions on proteins. Here we evaluate the transferability of the CHARMM36m (C36m) protein force field at varied pressures compared with NMR data using ubiquitin as a model protein. The pressure dependences of J couplings for hydrogen bonds and order parameters for internal motion are in good agreement with experiment. We demonstrate that the C36m FF combined with the Lennard-Jones particle-mesh Ewald (LJ-PME) method is suitable for simulations in a wide range of temperature and pressure. As the ubiquitin remains stable up to 2500 bar, we identify the mobility and stability of different hydrogen bonds in response to pressure. Based on those results, C36m is expected to be applied to more proteins in the future to further investigate protein dynamics under elevated pressures.
HealthNature.com

Sustained effects of rapidly acting antidepressants require BDNF-dependent MeCP2 phosphorylation

The rapidly acting antidepressants ketamine and scopolamine exert behavioral effects that can last from several days to more than a week in some patients. The molecular mechanisms underlying the maintenance of these antidepressant effects are unknown. Here we show that methyl-CpG-binding protein 2 (MeCP2) phosphorylation at Ser421 (pMeCP2) is essential for the sustained, but not the rapid, antidepressant effects of ketamine and scopolamine in mice. Our results reveal that pMeCP2 is downstream of BDNF, a critical factor in ketamine and scopolamine antidepressant action. In addition, we show that pMeCP2 is required for the long-term regulation of synaptic strength after ketamine or scopolamine administration. These results demonstrate that pMeCP2 and associated synaptic plasticity are essential determinants of sustained antidepressant effects.
ScienceNature.com

Single-molecule imaging of LexA degradation in Escherichia coli elucidates regulatory mechanisms and heterogeneity of the SOS response

The bacterial SOS response represents a paradigm of gene networks controlled by a master transcriptional regulator. Self-cleavage of the SOS repressor LexA induces a wide range of cell functions that are critical for survival and adaptation when bacteria experience stress conditions1 including DNA repair2, mutagenesis3,4, horizontal gene transfer5,6,7, filamentous growth and the induction of bacterial toxins8,9,10,11,12, toxin–antitoxin systems13, virulence factors6,14 and prophages15,16,17. SOS induction is also implicated in biofilm formation and antibiotic persistence11,18,19,20. Considering the fitness burden of these functions, it is surprising that the expression of LexA-regulated genes is highly variable across cells10,21,22,23 and that cell subpopulations induce the SOS response spontaneously even in the absence of stress exposure9,11,12,16,24,25. Whether this reflects a population survival strategy or a regulatory inaccuracy is unclear, as are the mechanisms underlying SOS heterogeneity. Here, we developed a single-molecule imaging approach based on a HaloTag fusion to directly monitor LexA in live Escherichia coli cells, demonstrating the existence of three main states of LexA: DNA-bound stationary molecules, free LexA and degraded LexA species. These analyses elucidate the mechanisms by which DNA binding and degradation of LexA regulate the SOS response in vivo. We show that self-cleavage of LexA occurs frequently throughout the population during unperturbed growth, rather than being restricted to a subpopulation of cells. This causes substantial cell-to-cell variation in LexA abundances. LexA variability underlies SOS gene-expression heterogeneity and triggers spontaneous SOS pulses, which enhance bacterial survival in anticipation of stress.
CancerNature.com

Genetic modifiers regulating DNA replication and double-strand break repair are associated with differences in mammary tumors in mouse models of Li-Fraumeni syndrome

Breast cancer is the most common tumor among women with inherited variants in the TP53 tumor suppressor, but onset varies widely suggesting interactions with genetic or environmental factors. Rodent models haploinsufficent for Trp53 also develop a wide variety of malignancies associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, but BALB/c mice are uniquely susceptible to mammary tumors and is genetically linked to the Suprmam1 locus on chromosome 7. To define mechanisms that interact with deficiencies in p53 to alter susceptibility to mammary tumors, we fine mapped the Suprmam1 locus in females from an N2 backcross of BALB/cMed and C57BL/6J mice. A major modifier was localized within a 10 cM interval on chromosome 7. The effect of the locus on DNA damage responses was examined in the parental strains and mice that are congenic for C57BL/6J alleles on the BALB/cMed background (SM1-Trp53+/−). The mammary epithelium of C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− females exhibited little radiation-induced apoptosis compared to BALB/cMed-Trp53+/− and SM1-Trp53+/− females indicating that the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles could not rescue repair of radiation-induced DNA double-strand breaks mostly relying on non-homologous end joining. In contrast, the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice were sufficient to confer the C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− phenotypes in homology-directed repair and replication fork progression. The Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice appear to act in trans to regulate a panel of DNA repair and replication genes which lie outside the locus.
ScienceNature.com

Recoding of stop codons expands the metabolic potential of two novel Asgardarchaeota lineages

Asgardarchaeota have been proposed as the closest living relatives to eukaryotes, and a total of 72 metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) representing six primary lineages in this archaeal phylum have thus far been described. These organisms are predicted to be fermentative heterotrophs contributing to carbon cycling in sediment ecosystems. Here, we double the genomic catalogue of Asgardarchaeota by obtaining 71 MAGs from a range of habitats around the globe, including the deep subsurface, brackish shallow lakes, and geothermal spring sediments. Phylogenomic inferences followed by taxonomic rank normalisation confirmed previously established Asgardarchaeota classes and revealed four additional lineages, two of which were consistently recovered as monophyletic classes. We therefore propose the names Candidatus Sifarchaeia class nov. and Ca. Jordarchaeia class nov., derived from the gods Sif and Jord in Norse mythology. Metabolic inference suggests that both classes represent hetero-organotrophic acetogens, which also have the ability to utilise methyl groups such as methylated amines, with acetate as the probable end product in remnants of a methanogen-derived core metabolism. This inferred mode of energy conservation is predicted to be enhanced by genetic code expansions, i.e., stop codon recoding, allowing the incorporation of the rare 21st and 22nd amino acids selenocysteine (Sec) and pyrrolysine (Pyl). We found Sec recoding in Jordarchaeia and all other Asgardarchaeota classes, which likely benefit from increased catalytic activities of Sec-containing enzymes. Pyl recoding, on the other hand, is restricted to Sifarchaeia in the Asgardarchaeota, making it the first reported non-methanogenic archaeal lineage with an inferred complete Pyl machinery, likely providing members of this class with an efficient mechanism for methylamine utilisation. Furthermore, we identified enzymes for the biosynthesis of ester-type lipids, characteristic of bacteria and eukaryotes, in both newly described classes, supporting the hypothesis that mixed ether-ester lipids are a shared feature among Asgardarchaeota.
HealthNature.com

Inhibition of drug-metabolizing enzymes by Jingyin granules: implications of herb–drug interactions in antiviral therapy

Jingyin granules, a marketed antiviral herbal medicine, have been recommended for treating H1N1 influenza A virus infection and Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in China. To fight viral diseases in a more efficient way, Jingyin granules are frequently co-administered in clinical settings with a variety of therapeutic agents, including antiviral drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, and other Western medicines. However, it is unclear whether Jingyin granules modulate the pharmacokinetics of Western drugs or trigger clinically significant herb–drug interactions. This study aims to assess the inhibitory potency of the herbal extract of Jingyin granules (HEJG) against human drug-metabolizing enzymes and to clarify whether HEJG can modulate the pharmacokinetic profiles of Western drug(s) in vivo. The results clearly demonstrated that HEJG dose-dependently inhibited human CES1A, CES2A, CYPs1A, 2A6, 2C8, 2C9, 2D6, and 2E1; this herbal medicine also time- and NADPH-dependently inhibited human CYP2C19 and CYP3A. In vivo tests showed that HEJG significantly increased the plasma exposure of lopinavir (a CYP3A-substrate drug) by 2.43-fold and strongly prolonged its half-life by 1.91-fold when HEJG (3 g/kg) was co-administered with lopinavir to rats. Further investigation revealed licochalcone A, licochalcone B, licochalcone C and echinatin in Radix Glycyrrhizae, as well as quercetin and kaempferol in Folium Llicis Purpureae, to be time-dependent CYP3A inhibitors. Collectively, our findings reveal that HEJG modulates the pharmacokinetics of CYP substrate-drug(s) by inactivating CYP3A, providing key information for both clinicians and patients to use herb–drug combinations for antiviral therapy in a scientific and reasonable way.
AgricultureNature.com

Genetic variability assessment of 127 Triticum turgidum L. accessions for mycorrhizal susceptibility-related traits detection

Positive effects of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF)—wheat plant symbiosis have been well discussed by research, while the actual role of the single wheat genotype in establishing this type of association is still poorly investigated. In this work, the genetic diversity of Triticum turgidum wheats was exploited to detect roots susceptibility to AMF and to identify genetic markers in linkage with chromosome regions involved in this symbiosis. A tetraploid wheat collection of 127 accessions was genotyped using 35K single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) array and inoculated with the AMF species Funneliformis mosseae (F. mosseae) and Rhizoglomus irregulare (R. irregulare), and a genome‐wide association study (GWAS) was conducted. Six clusters of genetically related accessions were identified, showing a different mycorrhizal colonization among them. GWAS revealed four significant quantitative trait nucleotides (QTNs) involved in mycorrhizal symbiosis, located on chromosomes 1A, 2A, 2B and 6A. The results of this work enrich future breeding activities aimed at developing new grains on the basis of genetic diversity on low or high susceptibility to mycorrhization, and, possibly, maximizing the symbiotic effects.
HealthNature.com

Activation of UCP2 by anethole trithione suppresses neuroinflammation after intracerebral hemorrhage

Intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) is a devastating disease, in which neuroinflammation substantially contributes to brain injury. Uncoupling protein 2 (UCP2) is a member of the mitochondrial anion carrier family, which uncouples oxidative phosphorylation from ATP synthesis by facilitating proton leak across the mitochondrial inner membrane. UCP2 has been reported to modulate inflammation. In this study we investigated whether and how UCP2 modulated neuroinflammation through microglia/macrophages following ICH in vitro and in vivo. We used an in vitro neuroinflammation model in murine BV2 microglia to mimic microglial activation following ICH. ICH in vivo model was established in mice through collagenase infusion into the left striatum. ICH mice were treated with anetholetrithione (ADT, 50 mg· kg−1 ·d−1, ip) or the classical protonophoric uncoupler FCCP (injected into hemorrhagic striatum). We showed that the expression and mitochondrial location of microglial UCP2 were not changed in both in vitro and in vivo ICH models. Knockdown of UCP2 exacerbated neuroinflammation in BV2 microglia and mouse ICH models, suggesting that endogenous UCP2 inhibited neuroinflammation and therefore played a protective role following ICH. ADT enhanced mitochondrial ROS production thus inducing mitochondrial uncoupling and activating UCP2 in microglia. ADT robustly suppressed neuroinflammation, attenuated brain edema and improved neurological deficits following ICH, and these effects were countered by striatal knockdown of UCP2. ADT enhanced AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activation in the hemorrhagic brain, which was abrogated by striatal knockdown of UCP2. Moreover, striatal knockdown of AMPK abolished the suppression of neuroinflammation by ADT following ICH. On the other hand, FCCP-induced mitochondrial uncoupling was independent of UCP2 in microglia; and striatal knockdown of UCP2 did not abrogate the suppression of neuroinflammation by FCCP in ICH mice. In conclusion, the uncoupling activity is essential for suppression of neuroinflammation by UCP2. We prove for the first time the concept that activators of endogenous UCP2 such as anetholetrithione are a new class of uncouplers with translational significance.
ScienceNature.com

Glutamine supplementation stimulates cell proliferation in skeletal muscle and cultivated myogenic cells of low birth weight piglets

Muscle growth of low birth weight (LBW) piglets may be improved with adapted nutrition. This study elucidated effects of glutamine (Gln) supplementation on the cellular muscle development of LBW and normal birth weight (NBW) piglets. Male piglets (n = 144) were either supplemented with 1 g Gln/kg body weight or an isonitrogeneous amount of alanine (Ala) between postnatal day 1 and 12 (dpn). Twelve piglets per group were slaughtered at 5, 12 and 26 dpn, one hour after injection with Bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU, 12 mg/kg). Muscle samples were collected and myogenic cells were isolated and cultivated. Expression of muscle growth related genes was quantified with qPCR. Proliferating, BrdU-positive cells in muscle sections were detected with immunohistochemistry indicating different cell types and decreasing proliferation with age. More proliferation was observed in muscle tissue of LBW-GLN than LBW-ALA piglets at 5 dpn, but there was no clear effect of supplementation on related gene expression. Cell culture experiments indicated that Gln could promote cell proliferation in a dose dependent manner, but expression of myogenesis regulatory genes was not altered. Overall, Gln supplementation stimulated cell proliferation in muscle tissue and in vitro in myogenic cell culture, whereas muscle growth regulatory genes were barely altered.
ScienceNature.com

Orphan CpG islands amplify poised enhancer regulatory activity and determine target gene responsiveness

CpG islands (CGIs) represent a widespread feature of vertebrate genomes, being associated with ~70% of all gene promoters. CGIs control transcription initiation by conferring nearby promoters with unique chromatin properties. In addition, there are thousands of distal or orphan CGIs (oCGIs) whose functional relevance is barely known. Here we show that oCGIs are an essential component of poised enhancers that augment their long-range regulatory activity and control the responsiveness of their target genes. Using a knock-in strategy in mouse embryonic stem cells, we introduced poised enhancers with or without oCGIs within topologically associating domains harboring genes with different types of promoters. Analysis of the resulting cell lines revealed that oCGIs act as tethering elements that promote the physical and functional communication between poised enhancers and distally located genes, particularly those with large CGI clusters in their promoters. Therefore, by acting as genetic determinants of gene–enhancer compatibility, CGIs can contribute to gene expression control under both physiological and potentially pathological conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Bandgap engineering of two-dimensional CN bilayers

Carbon materials such as graphene are of potential use in the development of electronic devices because of properties such as high mechanical strength and electrical and thermal conductivity. However, technical challenges, including difficulties in generating and modulating bandgaps, have limited the application of such materials. Here we show that the bandgaps of bilayers of two-dimensional C3N can be engineered by controlling the stacking order or applying an electric field. AA′ stacked C3N bilayers are found to have a smaller bandgap (0.30 eV) than AB′ stacked bilayers (0.89 eV), and both bandgaps are lower than that of monolayer C3N (1.23 eV). The larger bandgap reduction observed in AA′ stacked bilayers, compared with AB′ stacked bilayers, is attributed to the greater pz-orbital overlap. By applying an electric field of ~1.4 V nm−1, a bandgap modulation of around 0.6 eV can be achieved in the AB′ structure. We also show that the C3N bilayers can offer controllable on/off ratios, high carrier mobilities and photoelectric detection capabilities.
ChemistryNature.com

Manipulation of hot carrier cooling dynamics in two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites via Rashba band splitting

Hot-carrier cooling processes of perovskite materials are typically described by a single parabolic band model that includes the effects of carrier-phonon scattering, hot phonon bottleneck, and Auger heating. However, little is known (if anything) about the cooling processes in which the spin-degenerate parabolic band splits into two spin-polarized bands, i.e., the Rashba band splitting effect. Here, we investigated the hot-carrier cooling processes for two slightly different compositions of two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites, namely, (3AMP)PbI4 and (4AMP)PbI4 (3AMP = 3-(aminomethyl)piperidinium; 4AMP = 4-(aminomethyl)piperidinium), using a combination of ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy and first-principles calculations. In (4AMP)PbI4, upon Rashba band splitting, the spin-dependent scattering of hot electrons is responsible for accelerating hot-carrier cooling at longer delays. Importantly, the hot-carrier cooling of (4AMP)PbI4 can be extended by manipulating the spin state of the hot carriers. Our findings suggest a new approach for prolonging hot-carrier cooling in hybrid perovskites, which is conducive to further improving the performance of hot-carrier-based optoelectronic and spintronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Rspo2 inhibits TCF3 phosphorylation to antagonize Wnt signaling during vertebrate anteroposterior axis specification

The Wnt pathway activates target genes by controlling the β-catenin-T-cell factor (TCF) transcriptional complex during embryonic development and cancer. This pathway can be potentiated by R-spondins, a family of proteins that bind RNF43/ZNRF3 E3 ubiquitin ligases and LGR4/5 receptors to prevent Frizzled degradation. Here we demonstrate that, during Xenopus anteroposterior axis specification, Rspo2 functions as a Wnt antagonist, both morphologically and at the level of gene targets and pathway mediators. Unexpectedly, the binding to RNF43/ZNRF3 and LGR4/5 was not required for the Wnt inhibitory activity. Moreover, Rspo2 did not influence Dishevelled phosphorylation in response to Wnt ligands, suggesting that Frizzled activity is not affected. Further analysis indicated that the Wnt antagonism is due to the inhibitory effect of Rspo2 on TCF3/TCF7L1 phosphorylation that normally leads to target gene activation. Consistent with this mechanism, Rspo2 anteriorizing activity has been rescued in TCF3-depleted embryos. These observations suggest that Rspo2 is a context-specific regulator of TCF3 phosphorylation and Wnt signaling.
ScienceNature.com

When anaerobes encounter oxygen: mechanisms of oxygen toxicity, tolerance and defence

The defining trait of obligate anaerobes is that oxygen blocks their growth, yet the underlying mechanisms are unclear. A popular hypothesis was that these microorganisms failed to evolve defences to protect themselves from reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as superoxide and hydrogen peroxide, and that this failure is what prevents their expansion to oxic habitats. However, studies reveal that anaerobes actually wield most of the same defences that aerobes possess, and many of them have the capacity to tolerate substantial levels of oxygen. Therefore, to understand the structures and real-world dynamics of microbial communities, investigators have examined how anaerobes such as Bacteroides, Desulfovibrio, Pyrococcus and Clostridium spp. struggle and cope with oxygen. The hypoxic environments in which these organisms dwell — including the mammalian gut, sulfur vents and deep sediments — experience episodic oxygenation. In this Review, we explore the molecular mechanisms by which oxygen impairs anaerobes and the degree to which bacteria protect their metabolic pathways from it. The emergent view of anaerobiosis is that optimal strategies of anaerobic metabolism depend upon radical chemistry and low-potential metal centres. Such catalytic sites are intrinsically vulnerable to direct poisoning by molecular oxygen and ROS. Observations suggest that anaerobes have evolved tactics that either minimize the extent to which oxygen disrupts their metabolism or restore function shortly after the stress has dissipated.
Nature.com

CrvA and CrvB form a curvature-inducing module sufficient to induce cell-shape complexity in Gram-negative bacteria

Bacterial species have diverse cell shapes that enable motility, colonization and virulence. The cell wall defines bacterial shape and is primarily built by two cytoskeleton-guided synthesis machines, the elongasome and the divisome. However, the mechanisms producing complex shapes, like the curved-rod shape of Vibrio cholerae, are incompletely defined. Previous studies have reported that species-specific regulation of cytoskeleton-guided machines enables formation of complex bacterial shapes such as cell curvature and cellular appendages. In contrast, we report that CrvA and CrvB are sufficient to induce complex cell shape autonomously of the cytoskeleton in V. cholerae. The autonomy of the CrvAB module also enables it to induce curvature in the Gram-negative species Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Caulobacter crescentus and Agrobacterium tumefaciens. Using inducible gene expression, quantitative microscopy and biochemistry, we show that CrvA and CrvB circumvent the need for patterning via cytoskeletal elements by regulating each other to form an asymmetrically localized, periplasmic structure that binds directly to the cell wall. The assembly and disassembly of this periplasmic structure enables dynamic changes in cell shape. Bioinformatics indicate that CrvA and CrvB may have diverged from a single ancestral hybrid protein. Using fusion experiments in V. cholerae, we find that a synthetic CrvA/B hybrid protein is sufficient to induce curvature on its own, but that expression of two distinct proteins, CrvA and CrvB, promotes more rapid curvature induction. We conclude that morphological complexity can arise independently of cell-shape specification by the core cytoskeleton-guided synthesis machines.
HealthNature.com

Inherited PD-1 deficiency underlies tuberculosis and autoimmunity in a child

The pathophysiology of adverse events following programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) blockade, including tuberculosis (TB) and autoimmunity, remains poorly characterized. We studied a patient with inherited PD-1 deficiency and TB who died of pulmonary autoimmunity. The patient’s leukocytes did not express PD-1 or respond to PD-1-mediated suppression. The patient’s lymphocytes produced only small amounts of interferon (IFN)-γ upon mycobacterial stimuli, similarly to patients with inborn errors of IFN-γ production who are vulnerable to TB. This phenotype resulted from a combined depletion of Vδ2+ γδ T, mucosal-associated invariant T and CD56bright natural killer lymphocytes and dysfunction of other T lymphocyte subsets. Moreover, the patient displayed hepatosplenomegaly and an expansion of total, activated and RORγT+ CD4−CD8− double-negative αβ T cells, similar to patients with STAT3 gain-of-function mutations who display lymphoproliferative autoimmunity. This phenotype resulted from excessive amounts of STAT3-activating cytokines interleukin (IL)-6 and IL-23 produced by activated T lymphocytes and monocytes, and the STAT3-dependent expression of RORγT by activated T lymphocytes. Our work highlights the indispensable role of human PD-1 in governing both antimycobacterial immunity and self-tolerance, while identifying potentially actionable molecular targets for the diagnostic and therapeutic management of TB and autoimmunity in patients on PD-1 blockade.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the chemical space of protein–protein interaction inhibitors through machine learning

Although protein–protein interactions (PPIs) have emerged as the basis of potential new therapeutic approaches, targeting intracellular PPIs with small molecule inhibitors is conventionally considered highly challenging. Driven by increasing research efforts, success rates have increased significantly in recent years. In this study, we analyze the physicochemical properties of 9351 non-redundant inhibitors present in the iPPI-DB and TIMBAL databases to define a computational model for active compounds acting against PPI targets. Principle component analysis (PCA) and k-means clustering were used to identify plausible PPI targets in regions of interest in the active group in the chemical space between active and inactive iPPI compounds. Notably, the uniquely defined active group exhibited distinct differences in activity compared with other active compounds. These results demonstrate that active compounds with regions of interest in the chemical space may be expected to provide insights into potential PPI inhibitors for particular protein targets.
ChemistryNature.com

Computational prediction of the molecular configuration of three-dimensional network polymers

The three-dimensional arrangement of natural and synthetic network materials determines their application range. Control over the real-time incorporation of each building block and functional group is desired to regulate the macroscopic properties of the material from the molecular level onwards. Here we report an approach combining kinetic Monte Carlo and molecular dynamics simulations that chemically and physically predicts the interactions between building blocks in time and in space for the entire formation process of three-dimensional networks. This framework takes into account variations in inter- and intramolecular chemical reactivity, diffusivity, segmental compositions, branch/network point locations and defects. From the kinetic and three-dimensional structural information gathered, we construct structure–property relationships based on molecular descriptors such as pore size or dangling chain distribution and differentiate ideal from non-ideal structural elements. We validate such relationships by synthesizing organosilica, epoxy–amine and Diels–Alder networks with tailored properties and functions, further demonstrating the broad applicability of the platform.