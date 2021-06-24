Cancel
Science

Chimeric vaccine designs against Acinetobacter baumannii using pan genome and reverse vaccinology approaches

By Fatima Shahid, Tahreem Zaheer, Shifa Tariq Ashraf, Muhammad Shehroz, Farha Anwer, Anam Naz, Amjad Ali
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii), an opportunistic, gram-negative pathogen, has evoked the interest of the medical community throughout the world because of its ability to cause nosocomial infections, majorly infecting those in intensive care units. It has also drawn the attention of researchers due to its evolving immune evasion strategies and increased drug resistance. The emergence of multi-drug-resistant-strains has urged the need to explore novel therapeutic options as an alternative to antibiotics. Due to the upsurge in antibiotic resistance mechanisms exhibited by A. baumannii, the current therapeutic strategies are rendered less effective. The aim of this study is to explore novel therapeutic alternatives against A. baumannii to control the ailed infection. In this study, a computational framework is employed involving, pan genomics, subtractive proteomics and reverse vaccinology strategies to identify core promiscuous vaccine candidates. Two chimeric vaccine constructs having B-cell derived T-cell epitopes from prioritized vaccine candidates; APN, AdeK and AdeI have been designed and checked for their possible interactions with host BCR, TLRs and HLA Class I and II Superfamily alleles. These vaccine candidates can be experimentally validated and thus contribute to vaccine development against A. baumannii infections.

