Battlefield 2042 just might be one of this year's most anticipated games, and fans of the series will be happy to know that more news about the first-person shooter might be revealed sometime in the near future. Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek recently teased some inside knowledge he seems to have about the upcoming game. During a recent stream, Shroud addressed the upcoming game from EA DICE, hinting that last week's reveal for the game won't be the last players will see from Battlefield 2042 prior to its launch in October. What exactly that might entail remains a mystery, however.