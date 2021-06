If Netflix, our beloved friend during trying times, had not been this giving, bringing in new series and movies every month to brighten up our mood, we could have all probably slept more instead of clicking on the ‘Next Episode’ button, showing up to work as sleep-deprived yet happy zombies the next day. The pandemic, which is still plaguing certain countries, had taken away a lot since the last year and streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more helped us stay put. As we look on the brighter side of things, hoping for the entire world to have a speedy recovery, said streaming platforms are still keeping us company on summer evenings over ice cream and popcorn.