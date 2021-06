Talking to Max Verstappen, we ask him how he feels, reflecting on the Baku race weekend that was a rollercoaster for him and Red Bull Racing. Max answers: “Of course I would have liked to have won and it’s fair to say that we were on course to win in Baku, but that’s racing and these things happen. Sometimes it’s out of your hands so we just have to keep going and move on. We are still leading the championship and of course I would like to be leading with more points but it is what it is.