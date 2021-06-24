Cancel
Oregon State

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 24 at 2:47AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

By National Weather Service
KTVZ
 4 days ago

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of in the 90s are likely,. with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government. Camp and Santiam Pass. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the. upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only. cool down to around 70 deg...

ktvz.com
Cowlitz County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Washington Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 105 likely. * WHERE...All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with upper 90s to triple digit heat expected through at least midweek. Overnight lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation areas. Multiple record highs are possible, as well potentially seeing streaks for consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied or broken. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone lava beds, including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentspotonnewjersey.com

Heat Advisory issued June 28 at 3:07AM EDT until June 30 at 8:00PM EDT by NWS

..HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 degrees. * WHERE...The urban corridor from Wilmington to Philadelphia to Trenton. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Clearwater County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115 degrees in lowest elevations and 108 degrees expected in the Camas Prairie. This heat wave will likely be a long duration event. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 7 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Morrow County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH THE FIRST OF THE WEEK .Strong high pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest through much of the coming week. Very hot and dangerous temperatures today through Tuesday before temperatures cool slightly rest of the week but still remaining hot. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 118 degrees today through Tuesday. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions likely. Afternoon temperatures of 95 to 102 in valley locations each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. Multiple record high temperatures and record streaks of consecutive days at or above 95 or 100 are possible. The heat may last through the 4th of July weekend. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds, including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday afternoon to 9 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat, the long duration nature of the heat wave, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly, children, pregnant, and those with health issues.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 04:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 115. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Trinity County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 03:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Valley high temperatures of 100 to 106 Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows generally in the 60s. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
