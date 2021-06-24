Excessive Heat Warning issued June 24 at 2:47AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions likely. Afternoon temperatures of 95 to 102 in valley locations each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. Multiple record high temperatures and record streaks of consecutive days at or above 95 or 100 are possible. The heat may last through the 4th of July weekend. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds, including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday afternoon to 9 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat, the long duration nature of the heat wave, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly, children, pregnant, and those with health issues.