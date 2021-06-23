Vyse Gelatin Company, Inc. in Schiller Park receives FDA inspection

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and certain cancers, today announced the results of a Type B meeting request submitted to the Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its planned Phase 3 study of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) in hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury ("HRS-AKI"). HRS-AKI is a life-threatening condition that may occur in patients with ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis and has a mortality rate of approximately 50% over 2-4 weeks if left untreated. Based on communications with the FDA, the Company believes that positive results from a single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial could potentially support the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) and eventual approval of BIV201 for the treatment of HRS-AKI.