Anger Foot continues being absolutely door-kicking crazy in a new update

GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnger Foot, a prototype developed by Robbie Fraser, Luc Wolthers and Jason Sutherland of Free Lives (Broforce, Terra Nil) is a furious fast-paced action game about kicking-down doors and causing a big mess. It's absolutely brilliant and it's currently free since it's not finished and it was originally a 7DFPS entry. Seems they're still experimenting with expanding it into perhaps a full game with a fresh update out now.

www.gamingonlinux.com
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Surprises PlayStation Owners With Special PS4 Freebie

PlayStation 4 owners are able to download a free gift courtesy of Sony starting today as part of an ongoing event. Kickstarted earlier this month to coincide with the company’s annual Days of Play promotion, gamers have spent the last few weeks working towards achieving a number of goals in an effort to unlock special rewards. To complete the first challenge, participants needed to collectively play 2.4 million games and earn a grand total of 7.2 million trophies across the console’s vast library of available titles.
Video GamesKotaku

The Absolute Size Of This New Xbox Controller

Turtle Beach announced earlier today a new, large controller for flight sim players. Called the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System, it’ll work on both Xbox and PC, but given the latter’s myriad and existing options this seems expressly designed to cater to the console crowd. At $350 it’s not cheap,...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Blade & Soul kicks off new challenges and content with the Winds of Summer update

It’s summer time in Blade & Soul (also in the real world), and that means it’s time for a challenge. Don’t ask how the two connect; you’re not going to get a satisfactory answer. The important point is that the latest update brings with it the challenge of Thornwind Cavern. Group up with others to take on the dungeon and win rewards! That’s sort of how dungeons work. We’re not revealing any heretofore unseen truths, let’s be real.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Are Being Murdered By A Door

Doors have been an interesting topic of conversation in games over the past year, including how difficult they are to render during the development process. Now I guess they are done being talked about because doors have gone from being difficult to being downright murderous ... at least when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone. That's right, death by door is now added to the list of things that can kill you in the battle royale adventure.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Call of Duty: Warzone update nerfs the MG 82 and a door

After calls from the Warzone community to nerf the MG 82 LMG, Raven Software has now decreased the gun's capabilities in all areas. Maximum damage, max damage range, and multipliers for various body zones have all been decreased. Recoil has also been increased for the gun, making it much harder to land a stream of bullets on other players. The Warzone team has also fixed a rather bizarre bug that involves a locked door, dubbed the 'Door of Death,' that would instantly kill players if touched — check out the video embedded above to see the door getting more kills in a Warzone match than myself.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Super Magbot

The variety and consistency of British publisher Team17 is actually beyond impressive, from beloved games like Overcooked and Golf With Your Friends, to some slightly more obscure indie darlings, like Narita Boy or the ultra acclaimed Blasphemous. Team17 have done it all at one point or another, so why not go another step with the level based puzzle and reflex-based game Super Magbot?
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: GAME BUILDER GARAGE is a Great Tool to Jump Start a Joy of Creating

A couple of weeks ago, Nintendo released Game Builder Garage. This is supposed to be a game that helps individuals learn how to make games using handy helpers called Nodons. There are guided lessons to help you learn the basics and then you can always just let loose and let your imagination go wild. Then, you can upload the games you make and share them with your friends. Nintendo was kind enough to provide me with a code to check it out and my thoughts are below.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Xenon Valkyrie+ Trophy Guide

The Nuul are a mercenary army hired by the witch Lumila to wipe out the humans on the planet. Nue defected from this army. He has the advantage of a High Jump ability with no cooldown, which makes a number of high ledges easily accessible. Nue begins with the strongest starter gun and loads of ammunition.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Game Builder Garage: Essential tips & tricks for beginners

Level editors and leveling editing modes in games have never been more popular among gamers interested in sharing their creations with friends and practicing their game development skills. From classics like the Little Big Planet series to the Super Mario Maker 2 to indie apps like Levelhead, choices abound … and now there’s a particularly powerful title on Switch called Game Builder Garage.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! Gets Oculus Quest Release Date

While we wait for Skunkape Games to finish remastering the second and third seasons of their Telltale adventures, Sam and Max have decided to try venturing out into virtual reality with Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!, a VR game that sees you playing as a potential new recruit for the Freelance Police Academy. Players will have to make their way through a series of simulations designed to test how you’d perform in a regular Freelance Police scenario such as a shooting gallery, obstacle course, or escape room, the latter seen in the gameplay preview below from the recent Upload VR showcase.
Video GamesDaily Illini

Add these games to your nighttime gaming repertoire

There’s no better feeling than that late night vibe while being deeply immersed in a good game. The familiar hum of the air conditioner blaring outside, the tune of chirping crickets outside, a room illuminated by only the flare of onscreen colors, completely surrounding the scene in the game either amidst a fiery conflict or a calming landscape. It ends only when you can’t think straight or day breaks, a completely healthy practice while being an active college student.
Video Gamesgearnuke.com

Project Dragon by IO Interactive will be a 10-year game

Earlier in 2021, Jez Corden of Windows Central stated that Microsoft and IO Interactive were in talks for a new dragon-themed fantasy RPG, dubbed Project Dragon. While it’s too early to share any sort of gameplay details, the final product may look wildly different than the initial pitch, but what’s on paper thus far sounds incredibly ambitious, and represents a completely new direction for IO.
MLBpushsquare.com

Back 4 Blood, A Plague Tale: Requiem, More Will Be Full-Price on PS5, PS4

Another batch of high-profile multiplatform games will be full-price on PlayStation 5 and, where available, PS4 – while Xbox owners will be able to play the releases at no added cost with Game Pass. While, as we’ve caveated in the past, the titles won’t necessarily stick around forever and do still require you to stump up for a subscription fee, the value proposition is clear to see.
Video GamesDestructoid

Dark Souls is a gaming oddity

Pretty much everyone knows that already, right? A masterpiece for sure, and all that, I absolutely adore this whole franchise, but this is closer to of a clinical examination of DS1... The thing is, Dark Souls is a very different game to almost every game I've played,even From Software games...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Dota 2: Best Heroes For Nemestice Game Mode

The new game mode favors a few heroes more than others. Valve recently launched the Nemestice event which had a new game mode along with a Battle Pass. They have based the new mode on the classic dota matches where players need to destroy the enemy towers to win. However, there is a slight twist to the gameplay with giant meteorites falling every three minutes. Players can channel these meteors to collect Nemestice Embers and get Embercharge to become more powerful. Considering the rules of the game, not every hero is great at winning the match, especially when players need to win to get more points. So let’s look at some heroes who dominate the new game mode.
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

Mashin Hero Wataru – Chinese studio destroys classic anime IP with subpar mobile game

Over the past couple of years, Chinese developer have been licensing Japanese IPs to make into mobile games for the local market, even if the IP itself is quite obscure there. Mashin Hero Wataru is not one of those IP, has gamers who grew up in the 80s and 90s still have fond memories of the classic anime series which spawned several seasons. However, developer Kingnet has done a really lousy job in making a mobile game out of it.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Battlefield 2042 Movement System Will Build Upon BFV Confirms DICE

With Battlefield 2042, DICE is not only re-introducing a modern setting in the franchise, but new features such as the Specialists are also on the way. However, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be anything from past Battlefield games that will carry over. DICE has confirmed that the Battlefield 2042 movement system will be based on the Battlefield V (BFV) movement, which feels a lot less clunkier compared to past franchise entries.