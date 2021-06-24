Anger Foot continues being absolutely door-kicking crazy in a new update
Anger Foot, a prototype developed by Robbie Fraser, Luc Wolthers and Jason Sutherland of Free Lives (Broforce, Terra Nil) is a furious fast-paced action game about kicking-down doors and causing a big mess. It's absolutely brilliant and it's currently free since it's not finished and it was originally a 7DFPS entry. Seems they're still experimenting with expanding it into perhaps a full game with a fresh update out now.