Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Copenhagen ranked most liveable city again

By Cathy Adams
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5sv6_0adsSFwV00

Copenhagen has been ranked the best city for quality of life in a new ranking.

It marks the fourth time the Danish capital has topped Monocle ’s annual Quality of Life ranking since its inception in 2007.

European cities had a good showing in the top 10, with Zurich, Helsinki, Stockholm, Lisbon and Vienna making the grade.

Asia-Pacific cities also performed well, with Tokyo, Taipei, Auckland and Sydney appearing in the top 10.

Monocle assessed the cities on a number of different liveability factors, including services, green spaces and leadership. But it also looked at different pandemic-related factors for this year’s index, adding marks for cities looking “to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with projects to ensure that transport works and parks are tended but also that a sense of civic pride is promoted”.

Copenhagen “excels” at “well-preserved cobbled squares, copper-spired beauty, green spaces, ample waterfront, independent retail scene and a still-expanding choice of restaurants”, said Monocle .

“Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone,” said Monocle 's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck.

“The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment.”

The top 10 most liveable cities

  1. Copenhagen, Denmark
  2. Zurich, Switzerland
  3. Helsinki, Finland
  4. Stockholm, Sweden
  5. Tokyo, Japan
  6. Vienna, Austria
  7. Lisbon, Portugal
  8. Auckland, New Zealand
  9. Taipei, Taiwan
  10. Sydney, Australia
The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Restaurants#Danish#Quality Of Life#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Place
Sydney
Related
Lifestylecyclingweekly.com

Five UK cities ranked in most picturesque cycling spots in the world

Five UK cities have been ranked as the most picturesque for cycling in the world, with Bristol placing among the top five. In a study analysing more than 350,000 cycling photos on Instagram, Chiang Mai in Thailand was found to be the most picturesque, followed by Miami and Paris, with Beirut and Bristol closing out the top five.
Lifestyle94.3 Jack FM

Copenhagen tops Monocle’s list of best cities for quality of life

ZURICH (Reuters) – Copenhagen has topped media outlet Monocle’s list of the world’s best cities for quality of life, the fourth time Denmark’s capital has won the honour since the survey began in 2007. Zurich, Helsinki, Stockholm and Tokyo rounded out the top five as Monocle resumed its rankings after...
EducationThrillist

These Are the Most Livable Cities in the World

After a year stuck in the same place, people all over the world are looking to shake up their living situation. For some people that means trading the city for the suburbs, moving closer to family, or just getting a bigger place. Others, though, are looking to make bigger changes, like moving abroad. No matter which camp you're in, it's not a decision that should be made lightly. That's where research comes in. Fortunately, The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has done the hard job of compiling a list of the most livable cities in the world.
Visual Artworldnewsinfo4u.com

A city can die of liveability

Robert Harris, novelising the Dreyfus affair, captures Paris’s great sewer stink of 1895 too well. The foul miasma of a dense city “infiltrates” even one’s mouth, he writes, so that “everything tastes of corruption”. It did not corrupt talent. That year, on Rue Laffitte, Paul Cézanne was accorded his first...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Portugal this summer?

Jetting off on a foreign holiday from the UK is possible under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new Covid-19 infections.Although holidays are no longer prohibited, there are still myriad hoops travellers must jump through, including pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests taken within a certain timeframe. The government is currently advising that Brits should not be visiting amber or red countries for recreational purposes.On 24 June, transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the latest updates to the traffic light lists, with 16...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Nairobi ranked among most stressful cities in the world

A Germany-based survey company, Care Vaay, conducted research to determine the most stressful and least stressful cities in the world. The company compiled an index of 100 cities ranked from 1 to 100, with 1 being the least stressful and 100 the most stressful. Kenya’s green city in the sun, Nairobi, was 80th on the list, resulting in the 20th most stressful city in the world.
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Spain’s largest cities launch campaigns to lure back int’l visitors

Madrid and Barcelona, Spain’s two largest cities, have launched promotion campaigns to lure back international tourists now that the health restrictions in the country are being relaxed. “If life were a city, it’d be Madrid” and “Barcelona like never before” are the slogans of the two campaigns aimed at reactivating...
Politicsdnyuz.com

Central Europe’s future is in its cities

ZAGREB — A land of receding democracy, reactionary populism and popular strongman rule — recent national election results have done little to counter this perception of Central Europe. Just this week, for example, Hungary clashed with Brussels and 17 other EU members over a law widely condemned in Western Europe...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Sweden to ease restrictions on July 1 as pandemic slows

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will ease many of its restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 on July 1, allowing larger crowds at stadiums and restaurants, the minister of health said on Monday. Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic, relying on mostly voluntary...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries With The Most Arable Land

The world has 15.749 million km(2) of arable land. (Arable land is land ploughed or tilled regularly, generally under a system of crop rotation). India has the most arable land in the world followed by the United States, Russia, China and Brazil. India and the United States account for roughly...
Worldfreenews.live

The carrier of the Russian Doomsday weapon went to sea for the first time

The nuclear submarine Belgorod of Project 09852, which is to become the carrier of the Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, called the Doomsday weapon in the British press, has entered factory sea trials in the White Sea for the first time, a source in the shipbuilding industry told. According to the source,...
Africagobnewsonline.com

Ghana ranked second most peaceful country in Africa

Ghana has been ranked as the second most peaceful country in Africa according to the 2021 Global Peace Index. This makes Ghana the most peaceful country in the West African sub-region after scoring 1.715 which represents a two-point move upwards from the previous Global Peace Index report. The country is...
Entertainmentvisualcapitalist.com

Explore this Fascinating Map of Medieval Europe

What did Europe look like in the Middle Ages? That’s a tough question to answer since Europe’s borders and territories were (and still are) constantly in flux. This map, shared by Reddit user /ratkatavobratka, provides a historical snapshot of Europe in 1444—a time when European society was made up mostly of independent territories that were governed by landowners rather than a centralized authority.
Military19fortyfive.com

France Could Start a Nuclear War and Kill Billions in Minutes

The French nuclear arsenal is pretty substantial, with air- and sea-based components. Here is a breakdown of French nuclear capabilities. Unlike the United States or Russia, who maintain a nuclear triad of land-based, submarine-launched, and air-launched missiles, France has a dyad of submarines that can launch nuclear ballistic missiles and a stockpile of air-launched nuclear cruise missiles.
IndustryThe Independent

The travel and tourism industry needs to be able to get moving again

The travel and tourist business is the world’s biggest industry and it has taken one of the hardest hits during the Covid-19 pandemic. So we need to get people moving again. The world economy as a whole is probably back to its previous peak output. We don’t have numbers yet, but several forecasters, including Deloitte, think that the US will be there by the end of the second quarter, which means this week. China we know is well up on last year, and while Europe, the UK and Japan are still down, the US recovery should mean that world as a whole is square. But some parts are not, and the travel and tourist industry is the biggest loser. This is an economic disaster, but it is also a social one.