Microsoft has patched as many as four vulnerabilities in its Office suite that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook as well as Office Web, Check Point Research said on Tuesday. These vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to impact users through malicious Office documents. The cybersecurity firm identified the security loopholes using an automated software technique called “fuzzing” and reported them to Microsoft in February. While three of the vulnerabilities were fixed last month, the company was able to patch the last one earlier on Tuesday. Users are recommended to update the Microsoft Office suite on their desktops and laptops.