Ransomware: Now gangs are using virtual machines to disguise their attacks
Cyber criminals are increasingly using virtual machines to compromise networks with ransomware. By using virtual machines as part of the process, ransomware attackers are able to conduct their activity with additional subtlety, because running the payload within a virtual environment reduces the chances of the activity being discovered – until it's too late and the ransomware has encrypted files on the host machine.