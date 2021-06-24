Ransomware: Now gangs are using virtual machines to disguise their attacks

We have all seen a wave of ransomware attacks in the news as of late. For those who are unfamiliar, ransomware is a type of malware that threatens to publish, destroy, or block access to the victim’s personal data unless a ransom is paid. The ransom is usually paid to these attackers through cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, impairing the ability to trace the transaction back to the perpetrator. Targets of all sizes, such as the Colonial Pipeline, McDonalds, the University of California, all the way down to dental practices, have fallen prey to these attacks. No one is immune.