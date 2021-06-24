Cancel
Politics

Kremlin views idea for EU summit with Putin "positively"

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin backs an idea to restore dialogue and contacts between Moscow and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after France and Germany proposed a summit to try to improve relations.

“Such a dialogue is truly need both to Brussels and Moscow,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We consider such a proposal positively.”

France and Germany proposed on Wednesday a EU summit with Putin to try to improve relations, potentially paving the way for the first such meeting since 2014. Peskov added that there was no preparation for the summit yet. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Moscow#Russian#The European Union
