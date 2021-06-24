Cancel
Ashland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
