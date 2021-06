My mate and I have different times of the day that we are in the garden. I am an early riser, up with the sun. He is a night owl, often seen in the dark with a head lamp on, picking bugs off the plants and setting sprinklers. His method is fine, and sometimes necessary, but I prefer the quiet and light of an early morning. Few noises intrude, save the birds, and I can meander around, doing little tasks as the world wakes up.