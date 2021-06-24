PlayStation 4 Users Can Download A Special Freebie Right Now

PlayStation is celebrating Pride Month 2021 with a couple of special freebies for PlayStation 4 users, as well as a handful of specially curated LGBTQIA+ video games. For the rest of the month, PS4 users will be able to download and keep a specially designed PlayStation Pride 2021 wallpaper theme. Sadly there's no alternative for anyone out there with a PlayStation 5, given the fact that the new-gen console doesn't support custom themes at the moment.