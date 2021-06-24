Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rovio is bringing back some of its delisted Angry Birds games

By Olly Smith
pocketgamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRovio has announced it will be bringing back some of its older Angry Birds games that were previously delisted. The announcement came in the form of a blog post on the official Rovio website. “We took them out of circulation, and didn’t say anything and that let you down,” the...

www.pocketgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Angry Birds Seasons#Apple Arcade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Angry Birds, Alto’s Odyssey jump to Apple Arcade

Three classic games are are getting updated and becoming part of the Apple Arcade subscription service. That includes Angry Birds Reloaded, Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City and Doodle God Universe. All are set to debut soon. Not new but improved To be clear, these three games are not new. They are updated versions of classic […]
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe

The Angry Video Game Nerd is not for everyone. James Rolfe’s abrasive, vulgar, frustrated gamer character has been around for over a decade, lambasting terrible games from the 8-bit era and beyond. I’ve watched the AVGN for years, savoring his directorial talent and ability to make me want to play a truly awful looking game. The character is mostly parody but has spurned a YouTube generation of “angry” critics or those who have a proclivity for shouting at subpar media.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Angry Birds Reloaded

The world’s most famous flock has returned in a new version of the mobile game that took the world by storm. Join Red, Chuck, Bomb, Silver and the rest of the gang for classic slingshot action that will please fans of all ages. Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based gameplay from the original game - now remastered with visual enhancements, new characters, and plenty of destruction! King Pig and his minions have stolen the eggs again and the birds will stop at nothing to get them back! Life on the island will never be the same now that the Angry Birds must face off against both Pigs AND Eagles from the Angry Birds movies in a battle to save their eggs and their home. FEATURES: NEW BIRDS. NEW PIGS. NEW CHALLENGES. Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of the main flock are here - plus new additions from the expanded Angry Birds movie universe NEW GAME MODE Here come the Eagles! wreaking havoc on the island in a series of new levels. Can the Angry Birds stop them? POWER UP! Boost your birds' destructive strength with power-ups. Aim farther, fly higher and knock down the pig’s towers! TRACK YOUR SCORES with local leaderboards against friends and family members for top bragging rights. All scores are tracked on the same iCloud account. A TIMELESS CLASSIC - NOW RELOADED Enjoy the familiar and satisfying slingshot action of the original Angry Birds game, with hundreds of levels of swine-smashing, eagle-whacking, destructive fun in gameplay.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Coromon will bring its Pokémon-plus-puzzles game to Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022

Coromon twists the Pokémon formula with how it approaches dungeons, customization, and puzzles for its monster-taming gameplay. It’s already been announced for PC and mobile, and during the Freedom Games 2021 Showcase at the digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) today, developer TRAGsoft said Coromon is coming to another platform: the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

SEGA Brings Back Three 'Super Monkey Ball' Games In a Remastered Bundle

Just in time for E3, SEGA has announced a new HD remastered bundle for three nostalgic Super Monkey Ball titles. Titled Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, the upcoming remaster will include the original Super Monkey Ball from 2001, its 2002 sequel Super Monkey Ball 2, and 2005’s Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. There’ll be more than 300 different levels and mazes as well as 12 minigames, all of which boast improved graphics and textures alongside new character models to create a more modern gaming experience for fans. It’ll also feature a four-player local coop mode, various online challenges and leaderboards, and what the developer calls “immersive comic book-style storytelling.”
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Original Angry Birds Will Return in Refreshed Version

For a long time, the first installments of the Angry Birds series have been unavailable to players. However, Rovio has announced that they are working on bringing them back in a refreshed version. IN A NUTSHELL:. Rovio has announced that it intends to bring back the first installments of Angry...
Video Gamesvooks.net

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp brings the first two games back in HD

The first two Advance Wars games are coming back to life in HD and together in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot. This will combine the two Game Boy Advance games, Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The game has gone from 2D to 3D by still retaining a pixel look. There’s also what appears to be all new cut scenes.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Angry Birds Developer Gets Rights to Make Moomin Games

Angry Birds developer Rovio is preparing to introduce a new set of games as it entered into a partnership between Moomin Characters and Gutsy Animation. With this, Rovio gains the rights to develop and publish any games based on Moomin, which can be made for any platform. However, Rovio has exclusive rights when it comes to mobile platforms.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Pokémon GO Is Getting Some Of Its Pre-COVID Features Back

In many countries, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been so successful that a significant proportion of the population is now considered safe. While many of us are using this opportunity to plan all sorts of travel and return to our pre-pandemic hobby of licking strangers, there's one more thing that can now return to how it was: playing Pokémon GO how it was meant to be played.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Rovio gains exclusive rights for Moomin mobile games

Rovio has signed a six year exclusive deal to make mobile games using the Moomin characters. It also has the rights to make games using Moomins on any gaming platform. After the first six year, the agreement has a possible extension for another six years. As part of the deal,...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Rovio looking to reintroduce classic Angry Birds games to storefronts

Rovio has announced that it is looking to bring back a number of classic Angry Birds games, including the original release. In an open letter on the Finnish developer's website, it was confirmed that several games - such as Angry Birds Classic and Angry Birds Seasons - were removed from the App Store and Google Play over the last few years. The reasoning for this decision was put down to older technology not allowing the games to keep up to the studio's standards.