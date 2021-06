Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted in April of murdering George Floyd, faces sentencing by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Friday. Prosecutors are seeking 30 years in prison for Chauvin, who was the most experienced of several officers at the scene of the 46-year-old Black man’s killing in May of 2020. Attorneys for Chauvin, whom Darnella Fraizer captured on video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, have asked Cahill to sentence him to probation and time served.