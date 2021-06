As the only part of a vehicle that makes contact with the ground, tires are critical to the safe functioning of your car. That's why a natural rubber shortage, a material used to make tires, caused understandable alarm within the industry when it was reported in April. Now, another tire issue that specifically pertains to the United States tire industry has developed. Essentially, the importing of generally cheaper tires from Asian regions like Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam have been found to negatively impact US tire manufacturers. Tires to the value of $4.4 billion were imported from Asian countries last year.