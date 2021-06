According to the Amazon’s stock graph, today it trades at $3,514. Compared to recent closed number it is higher by 10 points. The daily range is obviously $3,473.71 – 3,520.00. The total volume seems to exceed the average volume by a million shares. The Earnings Per Share is 52.56, which still means that stockholders may got positive dividends. The earning date will be between Jul 28, 2021 – Aug 02, 2021. The stock market reporters, such as Benzinga or FT cant really imagine what is going to happen to the stock for now.