Premier League

Man City 'Willing' To Delay Pursuit of 'Ideal Striker' Target Amid Harry Kane and Tottenham Difficulties

The latest news developing from the ongoing Harry Kane transfer saga suggests that Manchester City are finding it harder than they probably first thought to sign the striker.

The latest reports from ESPN say that the reigning Premier League champions would be willing to wait another year to make a deal happen, if the transfer cannot be done this summer.

One of the stumbling blocks preventing the transfer is the asking fee coming from the Tottenham Hotspur camp. Owner Daniel Levy values their star man at £150 million, with Manchester City so far rumoured to have only offered a deal worth up to two thirds of that total.

Another is the length of Harry Kane's current contract.

The England captain signed an extension with Spurs back in 2016, of which there are still three years left. This means there's no rush for the club to look to offload the player, even if he's unhappy with the current circumstances at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

As ESPN point out in their article, Manchester City aren't strangers to the idea of waiting for the right man. After missing out on Jorginho in 2018, they waited a year before signing Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo to fill that roll. Then, after Vincent Kompany retired, a season went by before they eventually replaced him with Benfica's Ruben Dias.

Sergio Agüero leaving the Etihad Stadium does create room for a big name striker in Pep Guardiola's squad. However, they got by without a traditional centre-forward last season, opting to play a false-nine for the latter half of the campaign, which saw them win two trophies and get to the Champions League final.

Harry Kane himself is said to be fully focused on Euro 2020 and is unlikely to address the transfer situation until after the tournament.

If Manchester City were to wait a year, they could have more options available for the roll. Erling Haaland, who the blue half on Manchester have also been heavily linked with, would then supposedly have a release clause activated in his contract with Borussia Dortmund - and potentially much easier to sign.

Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

European Championships Delay Man City's Pursuit of Primary Full-Back Target

Nuno Mendes has been closely linked with Manchester City in recent weeks, as Pep Guardiola looks to finally solve his left-back woes in this summer’s transfer window. Manchester City’s pursuit of the highly-rated 18 year-old, who played 35 times for Sporting Lisbon last season, has reportedly been put on hold until July, due to the European Championships and Portugal's aims of retaining their crown.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City face a tricky start to their title defence with visits to Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool in the first seven games... while opening day clash at Tottenham could see target Harry Kane make an immediate return

Manchester City kick off their title defence with an away trip to Tottenham which could see Harry Kane make an immediate return to north London, should he sign for Pep Guardiola's side this summer. City will be hoping to get off to a slightly stronger start than the 2020-2021 campaign...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Tottenham linked with more complements not replacements for Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur is again linked with two different strikers, but much like last week, neither replaces, only complements Harry Kane. Seeing strikers linked with Tottenham Hotspur should come as no surprise to anyone. Even if Kane stays at N17, the Spurs still need some real cover and a true complement for their talisman. Last week Tottenham Hotspur was being linked with Marcus Thuram and Diego Rossi. This week there are two new strikers being tossed around for Tottenham, Nicolas “Nico” Gonzalez and Joaquin Correra.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Stance on Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, and Joao Cancelo Revealed Amid Left-Back Rumours

Left-back has become a somewhat plagued position for Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, with Oleksandr Zinchenko having found himself becoming first choice. Impressive performances in the second-half of the campaign, most notably against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals has propelled the Ukrainian, who cost just £1.7 million five years ago, to the Manchester City back-line.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Set To Unveil First Pre-Season Fixture

Pep Guardiola's side are currently away on their respective vacations or busy battling with their international sides at the European Championships or Copa America. However, back home, plans are being put into place as to how best to prepare the reigning Premier League champions for the defence of their crown for the third time in the last four seasons.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham striker Kane: Southgate can always drop me for England

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists he has no problem being hooked by England coach Gareth Southgate. Kane was taken off early during the Euros stalemate with Scotland. Kane said: "Gareth is within his rights to make the changes he thinks are best for the team. What we've learned over past tournaments is about trying to peak at the right time. The best time to be peaking is in the knockout stages and hopefully kick on from there.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Here We Go: Harry Kane transfer latest as Manchester City's £100 million bid rejected by Tottenham

Harry Kane is Manchester City's top target this summer. A dream that Pep Guardiola first put in his list of goals after losing Sergio Aguero. There is a need for a striker and the match with Kane's desire to play the Champions League is almost natural. In short, Kane absolutely wants the Champions League and Manchester City has been courting him for weeks, after learning of his desire to try a different experience.