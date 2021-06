Capcom has announced that the demo for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is now available via the Nintendo Switch eShop. The demo enables you to try out the beginning scenes of the upcoming game and if you decide to purchase the full game on the 9th July then you can transfer your save data from the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo to the full game. If you play the demo and own Monster Hunter Rise then you can claim a a Kinship Talisman which can be used to activate the Master Mounter and Wide-Range skill.