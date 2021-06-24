Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Bundesliga Club 'Win The Race' For Man City Striker - Transfer Fee Agreed

By Freddie Pye
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQpou_0adsR70900

The 22 year-old has been long-awaiting a big transfer to a seriously notable European club, and after an impressive individual campaign with RSC Anderlecht last season, it appears as though the Germany youth international has finally got his wish.

The former Preston North End and Middlesbrough loanee scored a remarkable 21 goals and registered a further three assists for Vincent Kompany's side across all competitions last season.

While Manchester City are in the hunt for a new striker this summer, to replace the recently departed Sergio Aguero, the latest information from Belgium is that Etihad officials are letting go of Lukas Nmecha on a permanent deal this summer.

According to the information of Nieuwsblad, Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have 'won the race' for Lukas Nmecha, with the Manchester City striker joining the German club for a fee of €10 million.

It is understood that the employers of former Manchester City full-back Angelino have beaten off competition from the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart to sign the promising young forward.

Nmecha will be well known among football fans in Germany, after the Manchester City academy graduate recently secured the U21 European Championship with his country, finishing the tournament as top goalscorer with four goals.

Lukas Nmecha will be just one of many sales at Manchester City this summer, as club officials look to generate a minimum of £70 million through the sale of fringe players this summer in their continued pursuit of high-profile recruits.

While Tottenham's Harry Kane remains the number one target for Txiki Begiristain and co, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish remains on the club's transfer radar, and significant developments could come after the ongoing European Championships.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
76
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lukas Nmecha
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Vincent Kompany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Man City#Bundesliga Club#European#Rsc Anderlecht#Preston North End#Middlesbrough#Rb Leipzig#German#Eintracht Frankfurt#Nmecha#Manchester City Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Fernandinho close to agreeing new Man City deal

Fernandinho is close to agreeing new terms with Manchester City. The City captain's contract is due to expire at the end of this month. Globoesporte says Fernandinho is expected to agree a new one-year deal at City in the coming days. Negotiations have advanced between City and their captain, who...
UEFAthekoptimes.com

Liverpool set to face competition from Man City for 24-year-old Bundesliga star

Transfer News: Manchester City enter Florian Neuhaus race with Liverpool. According to a report by Spanish publication AS (h/t Express), Manchester City could rival Liverpool for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Florian Neuhaus. There is a chance that Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho leave in the summer and hence, City want to strengthen...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City open to new Sterling contract

Man City open to new Sterling contract (The Telegraph) New Fiorentina boss Gennaro Gattuso is eyeing winger Cengiz Under for his 2021-22 squad, claims DiMarzio. Under, 23, made nine domestic appearances at Leicester City this past season. Balerdi makes permanent Marseille move. Borussia Dortmund centre-back Leonardo Balerdi will stay at...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Wolves Complete Signing of Man City Goalkeeper

The Molineux club confirmed the signing of the player in a club statement on their official website on Tuesday morning. It has been confirmed that the 19 year-old goalkeeper has agreed a two-year deal at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and will become their player on 1st July - after his contract at Manchester City expires next week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Stance on Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, and Joao Cancelo Revealed Amid Left-Back Rumours

Left-back has become a somewhat plagued position for Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, with Oleksandr Zinchenko having found himself becoming first choice. Impressive performances in the second-half of the campaign, most notably against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals has propelled the Ukrainian, who cost just £1.7 million five years ago, to the Manchester City back-line.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Set To Unveil First Pre-Season Fixture

Pep Guardiola's side are currently away on their respective vacations or busy battling with their international sides at the European Championships or Copa America. However, back home, plans are being put into place as to how best to prepare the reigning Premier League champions for the defence of their crown for the third time in the last four seasons.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City to make one-off bumper offer for Tottenham striker Kane

Manchester City are ready to make a take-it-or-leave-it offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Daily Star says City will make a £100m offer to Tottenham for star man Kane. The bid will be made after the European Championships, where Kane is captaining England. It's unclear whether the amount will...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Striker Swap Deal Ruled Out, Star Defender 'Open To Offers' With La Liga Giant Circling - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #8

Whether it be links to a Spanish legend, or the club captain extending his stay at the Etihad, we are here with all of the news from the past 24 hours. It's more of the same regarding some players too, as we bring you yet more information on the status of Aymeric Laporte, while a possible swap deal for one forward appears to have been ruled out by his employers.