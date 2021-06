Former Bryan boys basketball coach Bobby Joe Perry tried to help as many local youth as possible follow the path that made him so successful. Perry, who was a multi-star athlete at Kemp, coached at his alma mater for three years before coaching the Vikings from 1971-80. Perry won several district championships, tutoring future NFL stars Curtis Dickey and Gerald Carter at Bryan, but he took pride in helping so many players become the first in their family to attend college, his son Brian Perry said. Even after Bobby Joe Perry retired, he worked with youth in helping them further their education.