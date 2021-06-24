Cancel
Politics

Keep women in the workforce. Pass the Family Care Act.

Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us are confronted with the need to care for a family member at some point during our working years. Whether for a newborn or a seriously ill family member, caregiving is an inescapable part of our lives. Within families, it is usually the woman who provides that care, leading her to cut back her working hours or leave the workforce altogether. When women work less, they earn less. Less income often leads to financial stress in the present and diminished retirement income. For these reasons, the Pennsylvania legislature must pass The Family Care Act.

www.timesonline.com
State
Pennsylvania State
