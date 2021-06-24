Cancel
Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

SEATTLE — In sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports' version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn't lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball's reserve clause. The resulting advent of free agency fundamentally altered the nature of not just baseball, but all professional sports.

www.gazettextra.com
