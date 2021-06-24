Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

The NCAA is struggling to come to grips with today's college football landscape as it relates to compensating athletes. The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled 9-0 against the NCAA in a case challenging the NCAA's right to cap compensation to Division I football and basketball players at the value of a scholarship. It was a narrow decision that did not address play-for-pay in college athletics, but it did clear a path for future legal challenges that could be more impactful.