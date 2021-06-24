Collection
Your typical Homme Plissé Issey Miyake presentation—whether online or real-world—can be relied upon to feature two connected elements: pleats, plus a demonstration of the dynamic range of human movement that they allow. This Kazunali Tajima–directed video presentation was an exception; for while there were pleats aplenty, the Plissé cast of nearly 30 men plus a smattering of women, all of different ethnicities, nationalities, professions, and body shapes, stood perfectly still.www.vogue.com