Enough STRs

Is the request for input concerning STRs in Fredericksburg simply to pacify the voters or an honest attempt to understand what impact STRs have in the historic district?. The reaction in the past is to simply ignore the impact in quest of the almighty dollar. I think that the city council and other entities are drunk with the tax dollars that come from commercial valuations of our properties versus people who actually live in this town. Real estate agents will say that people buy properties in this town simply for the increasing valuations with no investment in quality of life for the residents who live here full time. Is this what we want for this town long-term?