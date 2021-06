You don’t have to look far to see that the Bay Area is an incredible place to hike. Whether it’s mountains, beaches, or state parks, there are tons of beautiful hiking trails just a drive away. And since summer is officially upon us, you might be trying to get out of the house for some fresh air and a view that isn’t your Twitter feed - but after getting all those steps in, you’re going to need to fill back up. That’s where I come in. Read on for 10 of my favorite Bay Area hikes, plus the nearby spots you should eat at when you’re done.